Baltimore County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
BALTIMORE, MD
City
Reisterstown, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Police visit Boys & Girls Club in O'Donnell Heights

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police visit the Boy & Girs Club at O’Donnell Heights to talk to the youth about police work in different scenarios. Treats were also part of the day because officers gave out delicious donuts. The youth and the officers had a great time...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Police
foxbaltimore.com

Man found dead inside burning car in Laurel was shot to death, police say

LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police said Friday that a man found dead inside a burning car earlier this week was the victim of a homicide. An autopsy confirmed that the man was killed by a gunshot wound, police said. On Tuesday just before midnight, officers and firefighters were called to Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel after a report of a car fire.
LAUREL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two people shot near Catonsville shopping plaza Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers are investigating a double shooting near a shopping plaza in Catonsville, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, police said.They found two people with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The injured individuals were taken to a local hospital, police said.Investigators did not make public the gender, age, or condition of the gunshot victims.Baltimore County detectives are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.
CATONSVILLE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

CATONSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Off-duty DC cop struck by car in Prince George's Co. shopping center parking lot: Police

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — An off-duty D.C. Police officer was struck by a car in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lanham Friday morning, according to authorities. Police said the officer, identified as Kenneth Daniels, was struck around 10:40 a.m. in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at Vista Gardens Marketplace shopping center near the Shoppers grocery store. They said he is suffering critical injuries but is stable at the hospital.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect in custody after city police officer is shot in the leg in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man suffering from mental health issues shot a Baltimore police officer in the leg Friday in East Baltimore, city police said. Police and neighbors said a woman called the police around noon saying her 19-year-old son had broken into her house in the 1100 block of East Chase Street. She had filed a restraining order against him a week earlier.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Metropolitan Police Officer Hit By Car While Carrying Groceries Admitted To ICU

A 23-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a car after grocery shopping in Bowie, authorities say. The off-duty officer was walking out of the Shoppers grocery store in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 10:40 a.m., when he was struck by the vehicle, according to Prince George's County police.
BOWIE, MD

