35-year-old man shot in the hand, officers could not find crime scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a 35-year-old man was shot in the hand early this morning in Southeast Baltimore. Police said at approximately 5 a.m. officers responded to a local hospital where a victim suffering a graze wound to the hand walked in looking for treatment.
Man shot multiple times in Owings Mills in critical condition, police say
The Baltimore County Police Department says a man was shot multiple times early this morning in Owings Mills. Police say the shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court. The victim was taken to the hospital, police say, where he remains in critical condition. This...
Police: Help identify three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM machine on Sept. 30th. Police said the suspects went into a Carryout on 1644 N. Milton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m., and took the ATM. The suspects walked the ATM out...
BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
Maryland State Police issue amber alert for missing 16-year-old
HARFORD COUNTY – Maryland State Police are searching for a missing teenager that has not...
Man arrested after exposing himself in Overlea, car thief sets vehicle on fire in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, officers responded to the 5100-block of Terrace Drive in Overlea/Nottingham (21236) after a known individual exposed himself and threatened his neighbor with a knife. Police placed the suspect under arrest.
Baltimore City Police visit Boys & Girls Club in O'Donnell Heights
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police visit the Boy & Girs Club at O’Donnell Heights to talk to the youth about police work in different scenarios. Treats were also part of the day because officers gave out delicious donuts. The youth and the officers had a great time...
Police: 25-year-old man charged with murder in connection to a fatal stabbing in Adelphi
Adelphi, Md. (WBFF) — Prince George's County Police Department says detectives have charged a 25-year-old man in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened Sept. 28th in Adelphi. Police said the stabbing happened at approximately 3 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Boulevard. At the scene, police say...
Man found dead inside burning car in Laurel was shot to death, police say
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police said Friday that a man found dead inside a burning car earlier this week was the victim of a homicide. An autopsy confirmed that the man was killed by a gunshot wound, police said. On Tuesday just before midnight, officers and firefighters were called to Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel after a report of a car fire.
Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers are investigating a double shooting near a shopping plaza in Catonsville, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, police said.They found two people with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The injured individuals were taken to a local hospital, police said.Investigators did not make public the gender, age, or condition of the gunshot victims.Baltimore County detectives are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.
Police are investigating a double shooting in Catonsville
At 9:05 p.m., officers located two male victims, a 17-year-old who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and a 16-year-old who sustained a single gunshot wound. Both victims are in critical condition.
Person found dead in burning vehicle in Anne Arundel Co. was shot, autopsy says
An autopsy revealed that the person found dead in a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shot. A person’s remains were found charred in the back seat of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames just before midnight on Tuesday. The vehicle was off a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198 near the Howard County line.
Family who says girl was attacked by bullies in video to rally outside BCPS high school
It was a video that caught fire on social media last week the latest in a string of images showing violence, threats or even massive brawls captured on camera at a Baltimore County public school. "This is something that has been ongoing for quite some time and it seems as...
Man stabbed 'multiple times' after fight outside Hyattsville restaurant: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Hyattsville police are searching for two suspects after a man was stabbed outside of a restaurant following a verbal dispute and physical altercation, officials said. The incident happened outside of a restaurant in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at around 11:30 p.m. A man...
Double shooting in Catonsville Saturday night
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Two people were taken to the hospital after being struck by gunfire in a Catonsville double shooting, says Baltimore County Police Department. At about 9:05 p.m. officers were sent to Grand Bend Drive & Maiden Choice Lane for a shooting. Once there, they found two...
Off-duty DC cop struck by car in Prince George's Co. shopping center parking lot: Police
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — An off-duty D.C. Police officer was struck by a car in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lanham Friday morning, according to authorities. Police said the officer, identified as Kenneth Daniels, was struck around 10:40 a.m. in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at Vista Gardens Marketplace shopping center near the Shoppers grocery store. They said he is suffering critical injuries but is stable at the hospital.
Suspect in custody after city police officer is shot in the leg in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man suffering from mental health issues shot a Baltimore police officer in the leg Friday in East Baltimore, city police said. Police and neighbors said a woman called the police around noon saying her 19-year-old son had broken into her house in the 1100 block of East Chase Street. She had filed a restraining order against him a week earlier.
A 23-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a car after grocery shopping in Bowie, authorities say. The off-duty officer was walking out of the Shoppers grocery store in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 10:40 a.m., when he was struck by the vehicle, according to Prince George's County police.
A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Maryland. The Baltimore Police Department confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting in the 1100 block of East Chase Street at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. According to reports, an officer was shot and is being transported to an area hospital....
