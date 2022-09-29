Monserrat Alarcon successfully defended her WBA atomweight title on Friday night, defeating Brenda Balderas by 10-round unanimous decision at the Auditorio Blackberry in her hometown of Mexico City. The official scores were 100-93, 97-93, and 98-92. Balderas was the aggressor from the opening bell and forced her opponent to the...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO