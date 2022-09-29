Read full article on original website
The Ring Magazine
Colombian boxer Luis Quinones dies after five days in coma
Colombian boxer Luis Quinones died Friday, five days after was knocked out in the eighth and final round of a bout in Barranquilla. The junior welterweight boxer was 25 years old. Quinones, whose final record is 10-1 (6 knockouts), had been in a coma since undergoing surgery after suffering a...
The Ring Magazine
Eder Jofre, former bantamweight and featherweight champ, dies at age 86
Eder Jofre, the former bantamweight and featherweight world champion, died Sunday at age 86. The Brazilian ring legend had been hospitalized since March due to pneumonia, and died due to complications from pneumonia in his hometown of São Paulo, Brazil, his daughter Andrea announced on Facebook. Jofre had been...
The Ring Magazine
Monserrat Alarcon outpoints Brenda Balderas, retains WBA 102-pound title
Monserrat Alarcon successfully defended her WBA atomweight title on Friday night, defeating Brenda Balderas by 10-round unanimous decision at the Auditorio Blackberry in her hometown of Mexico City. The official scores were 100-93, 97-93, and 98-92. Balderas was the aggressor from the opening bell and forced her opponent to the...
