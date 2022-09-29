ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

MEDIA ALERT: City of West Palm Beach, Florida Atlantic University to Host Joint News Conference About New Technology to Enhance Livability

West Palm Beach, Florida
 5 days ago

WHO: Mayor Keith A. James, City of West Palm Beach; President John Kelly, Florida Atlantic University; Jason Hallstrom, Florida Atlantic University executive director of Institute for Sensing and Embedded Network Systems Engineering, and deputy director and chief research officer for CS3; Christopher Roog, West Palm Beach CRA Executive Director

WHAT: The City of West Palm Beach and Florida Atlantic University will host a joint news conference to announce an unprecedented science and engineering initiative to enhance livability, safety and inclusivity in Downtown West Palm Beach.

Mayor Keith James will also present FAU President John Kelly with a key to the City as a token of appreciation for this transformative partnership.

WHEN: Friday, September 30. 1 p.m.

WHERE: City Hall, 401 Clematis Street (Flagler Gallery)

RSVP: Media is encouraged to RSVP at (561) 822-1244 to secure their space.

