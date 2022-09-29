Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Prisma Health to offer free virtual care during Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health announced free virtual care during Hurricane Ian. The organization said effective immediately they are offering virtual care for common conditions at no charge for people impacted by the hurricane. Prisma Health eVisits are available from mobile devices. It does not require video. The organization...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for inmate who escaped Friday night in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped on Friday night. Deputies said the escape was reported at around 10:00 p.m. The suspect, 44-year-old David Paul Strickland, was in jail on the following charges from Union...
