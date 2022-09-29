Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Teams Were Dissuaded From Trading For Bojan Bogdanovic Due To Desire For Long-Term Extension
The Los Angeles Lakers went into the offseason hoping to make drastic changes to their roster after missing the postseason in 2021-22. While there were are number of changes, one thing that has remained constant is that Russell Westbrook is on the roster. The Lakers made several attempts to trade Westbrook this summer, although to no avail. One of the discussions they had was with the Utah Jazz after their entered a rebuild by trading both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
NBA
Hachimura notches double-double, Porzingis scores 18 as Wizards fall to Warriors in Japan Games exhibition
The Wizards were defeated 104-95 on Sunday at Saitama Super Arena in the their second-and-final exhibition against the Warriors this week. The two-game slate headlined the NBA’s 2022 Japan Games, featuring two preseason matchups, an All-Star Saturday Night-inspired event, community initiatives and more. Japan native Rui Hachimura led finished...
NBA
Jr. NBA: Elevate Series
Each episode includes fun and engaging basketball activities and challenges, as well as engaging question and answers, plus life skills development. This series will foster relationships between elite players and our leagues, educate and develop the players on and off the court, and raise player profiles as they continue on their basketball journey.
NBA・
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 9/30/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on September 30, 2022. Entering fourth season with Pelicans, Brandon Ingram says New Orleans is "a good place to be" One year before Jonas Valanciunas signed an extension with the New Orleans...
NBA
NBA Team Voting Efforts
The Milwaukee Bucks’ state-of-the-art downtown arena, will serve as an early voting site for the 2022 general election. Pack the Vote provides nonpartisan voter education and looks to increase voter registration. The VOTE 76 Hub is a place with all the resources you need in order to cast your...
Aldama, rookies lead late comeback as Grizzlies win preseason debut
With the team’s stars sitting, second-year forward Santi Aldama and a large rookie class led the Grizzlies to a comeback win in their preseason debut in Milwaukee. Related story: Steven Adams, Grizzlies agree to contract extension
FOX Sports
Rookies, late rally lead Grizzlies over Bucks 107-102
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rookie David Roddy scored 18 points, two-way signee Kenny Lofton Jr. added 17 and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late run to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 107-102 on Saturday night in the opening preseason game for both teams. Many of the star players for both teams...
NBA
Thunder Acquires Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, David Nwaba and Generates Two Trade Exceptions
OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 30, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired guard Sterling Brown, guard Trey Burke, forward Marquese Chriss and forward David Nwaba from the Houston Rockets, and generated two trade exceptions, in exchange for center Derrick Favors, forward Maurice Harkless, guard Ty Jerome, guard Théo Maledon, a 2026 second-round pick and cash considerations, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 134, Hornets 93
It didn’t take long for the defending Eastern Conference champions to dust off the summer cobwebs, as the Boston Celtics dominated the Charlotte Hornets in Sunday’s preseason opener with a 134-93 victory at TD Garden. After a back-and-forth first quarter, the C’s took off on a 13-2 run...
NBA
General Manager Calvin Booth Signs Multi-Year Extension
DENVER, October 2, 2022 – The Denver Nuggets have signed General Manager Calvin Booth to a multi-year contract extension, KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke announced today. “Calvin has been a huge part of what we’ve done here over the last five seasons and I have the utmost confidence in him as our General Manager,” said Kroenke. “Cal has seen the game from every angle and has an extremely bright basketball mind. I look forward to continuing alongside Calvin and the rest of the organization with the goal of bringing an NBA championship to the city of Denver.”
Mark Daigneault: Thunder rookies have had good moments in camp
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault will be tasked with leading the youngest team in the NBA this season, but the third-year head coach has been impressed by the team’s incoming group of rookies. The Thunder, who have an average age of 23.7, welcome four first-year players to...
NBA
WGR Pod - A Cast of Thousands
OK, maybe not thousands. But Rafa and Joe G were joined by several Cavaliers at this week's annual Media Day event -- including Jarrett Allen, Ricky Rubio, Evan Mobley, Cedi Osman, Robin Lopez, Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell.
NBA・
NBA
Wendell Carter Jr. on Paolo Banchero: ‘P Can Guard One Through Five’
ORLANDO - Is Paolo Banchero’s defense overlooked and underrated? Should he be getting more praise for the things he does on that end of the court?. Based on what his Orlando Magic teammate and fellow Duke alum Wendell Carter Jr. has seen at training camp, it appears the answer to those questions is a resounding yes.
2 trades Lakers could still make that would make them legitimate NBA title contenders in 2022-23
The Los Angeles Lakers have a bit of optimism surrounding their team heading into the 2022-23 season. Still, it feels like they missed an opportunity to make some big moves this offseason that could have made them a surefire championship contender. With the season right around the corner, the Lakers still feel like a borderline playoff team that probably isn’t designed to make a Finals run.
NBA
Coup’s Notebook Vol. 26: The Toughest Job At Training Camp, Checking In On Nikola Jović, The Next Developmental Project And Spoelstra In The Lab
The Miami HEAT have just about wrapped up their training camp in The Bahamas and are headed home with a Red, White and Pink game ahead of them followed closely by the start of preseason. Here’s what we’ve been noting and noticing. THE TOUGHEST JOB AT TRAINING CAMP.
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Larry Nance Jr. describes New Orleans as ‘exactly what I want’
Near the end of Saturday’s open practice in the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans’ official Twitter account posted selfie photos of multiple Pelicans players smiling with fans. “Vibes? Through the roof” was the accompanying caption. That kind of joy surrounding the franchise was one reason Larry Nance Jr. reportedly signed a multi-year contract extension Saturday with New Orleans.
NBA
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 30, 2022
Watch Thursday’s post-practice video interviews with Willie Green, Jonas Valaciunas, Naji Marshall and Devonte Graham. Trey Murphy lll showing growth in Thursday’s practice report, presented by HUB International. Pelicans.com team reporter Erin Summers breaks down Day three of training camp in this video report. Check out photos from...
NBA
Quotables From Baha Mar: The Miami HEAT Enjoy Six Days In Paradise
“It’s special. So many good people here that I’ve been able to now call my family and my friends. Seriously. I’m here all the time, I love it here, I love these people here, I’m so glad the Miami HEAT, this organization and these players get to be around these wonderful people.”
NBA
Teammates Continue to Marvel at Bol Bol’s Unique Talent
ORLANDO - Terrence Ross, the oldest player on the 2022-23 Orlando Magic, had some flattering things to say about his tallest teammate, Bol Bol. “He’s just a freak,” Ross said. “I don’t know, it’s hard to really describe Bol. He is seven-foot-three, moves like a guard, can shoot threes, light on his feet…Nobody has ever seen anybody play like this.”
