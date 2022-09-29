John Cho, Nick Mohammed, Hwang Dong-hyuk Among Honorees For Inaugural Celebration Of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television

Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Mary McDonnell Joins CBS Drama Pilot The Never Game
Mary McDonnell is closing in on a more permanent return to the small screen. The Major Crimes actress has landed her first series regular role since The Closer spinoff concluded. According to Deadline, McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley (This Is Us) on the CBS adaptation of The...
TV Fanatic
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Lands NBC Series Order
Jon Cryer is returning to the small screen. The Two and a Half Men alum is set to star in Mike O Malley's new comedy series for NBC. NBC handed out a series order this week, but the show is currently without a title. Cryer stars alongside Donald Faison (Scrubs)...
TV Fanatic
What to Watch: Chucky, Grey's Anatomy, The Mole
Tonight, Lifetime airs The Gabby Petito Story, which will be harrowing to watch, but we're sure that Skyler Samuels will pay tribute to Gabby beautifully. Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 return with Alaska Daily in tow, promising to be an exciting triple show block on Thursdays,. You can also count...
TV Fanatic
Community Movie Ordered at Peacock: Who's In? Who's Out?
Community is (finally!) getting the movie treatment. The hit NBC comedy series is returning for a movie, seven years after its 2015 series finale. The movie will stream exclusively on Peacock. As for the returning stars, Joel McHale will be back as Jeff Winger, while Danny Pudi will return as...
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead Stars Preview Final Episodes, Warn No One Will Guess How It Ends
With just eight episodes of The Walking Dead left, the stakes are higher than ever. The series returns at a breakneck pace as we delve deeper into the conflict behind the walls of the Commonwealth and the desperate battle for survival. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) is the leader of this...
Sacheen Littlefeather dies at 75: Native American actress and activist passes away just days after she formally accepted apology from Academy for 1973 Oscars protest speech on behalf of Marlon Brando
The activist Sacheen Littlefeather has died at the age of 75, weeks after she received an apology from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the organization's treatment of her at the 1973 Oscars when she declined an Academy award on Marlon Brando's behalf. The Academy of Motion...
TV Fanatic
The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 2
The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 8
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Watch Ghosts Online: Season 2 Episode 1
On Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1, he reeled in the ghosts to help secure a good review from an overly critical couple. Meanwhile, Isaac tried to integrate Nigel into his friend group as the ghosts conitnued to react to all the changes. Elsewhere, Samantha tried to proceed with running the...
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 4
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 4 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Ghosts and Young Sheldon Return Strong for CBS; CSI: Vegas Returns Low
The numbers for Thursday, September 29 are in, and there are some surprises. Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 1 delivered 6.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- down a bit from last season's averages. However, shows are returning down across the board, so the numbers are good. Ghosts Season...
TV Fanatic
See Season 3 Episode 6 Review: The Lowlands
This was one fantastic episode. A bit sad, sure, but fantastic. See Season 3 Episode 6 continues with the story, picking up from Pennsa where Maghra and Tamacti Jun are. What follows is a series of complications, cannibalism, murder, and death. In this episode, new alliances are formed by unlikely...
TV Fanatic
Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 4
Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 4 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 2 Review: Everybody Knows The Dice Are Loaded
Stabler's on a new case featuring a Godfather-like family that believes it owns all of New York City. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 2 introduced the Silas family, and they seemed like realistic uber-wealthy people who are used to getting whatever they want. This case felt more...
TV Fanatic
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Netflix Unveils Chilling New Trailer for Anthology Series
Netflix and Guillermo Del Toro have teamed up to deliver eight chilling tales for viewers in time for the Halloween season. A new trailer dropped Friday, introducing viewers to some of the characters and horror that will be on the menu when the series launches Tuesday, October 25. Two episodes...
TV Fanatic
The Resident Round Table: Politics Fatigue, Kit's Fallibility & The Elevator Scene
Someone may be coming out ahead in that love triangle!. And The Resident Season 6 Episode 2 dug deeper into its more political arcs and how they relate to healthcare. Join TV Fanatics Carissa Pavlica, Leora W., and Laura Nowak as they discuss the hour. Do you think The Resident...
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 7
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 7 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead's Lauren Ridloff and Angel Theory on Exposing the Commonwealth, Saying Goodbye, and More
Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly's (Angel Theory) time at The Commonwealth on The Walking Dead has been filled with twists and turns. On The Walking Dead Season 11, the siblings worked together to expose the injustice inside this new community the survivors are calling home this season. "Connie and Kelly...
