Read full article on original website
Related
Bad news for Bama
Bad news for Alabama. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, exited the Crimson Tide's game against Arkansas on Saturday during the second quarter with an (...)
Jimbo Fisher’s Truck Reportedly Towed at Texas A&M: LOOK
Nobody is safe from parking violations at Texas A&M, apparently. Even head football coach Jimbo Fisher must abide by the rules or risk being towed — at least according to one viral video. A video shared from the Barstool Texas A&M Twitter account this week shows what appears to...
No. 1 player Isaiah Collier sets commitment date
Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports 2023 rankings, has announced his commitment date for November 16th. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler will decide between Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC. Collier has taken official visits to each of his finalists up to this...
Jimbo Fisher tries to explain Texas A&M’s issues
Jimbo Fisher is Texas A&M’s $9 million man, but he’s not coaching like it this year. The Aggies lost 42-24 to Mississippi State on Saturday to fall to 3-2 on the season. A&M also lost at home to Appalachian State 17-14 in their second game. The Aggies’ offense...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
Georgia vs. Missouri: Some quick thoughts after UGA's close win
Georgia football entered its Oct. 1 game at Missouri as heavy favorites over the Tigers. However, Georgia failed to get off to a strong start, kicking field goals and giving up a pair of fumbles in the first half. Missouri made a few nice plays. Tigers quarterback Brady Cook escaped...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
Podcast: Sooners stunned losing out on 5-star DL | 2023 DL recruiting | TCU game talk, OU rebound? | MORE
Sooners' stunned on recruiting trail after 5-star DL makes last-second switch| What's next on recruiting trail, and can OU still finish with top 5 class?| TCU game breakdown and predictions| MORE. Sooners have a horribly tough loss in the waning minutes before five-star DL David Hicks decided on ESPN2 on...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Georgia football releases hype trailer for Missouri game
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- It's the eve of the second conference game for Georgia and the team released its fifth game trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on Missouri at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 69-second feature titled 'Make a Mark,' narrated by former All-American linebacker Jarvis Jones.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
WATCH: Huskers celebrate Mickey Joseph's first head coach win at Nebraska
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph got the opportunity to lead the Huskers back to the locker room after the team’s first conference win since beating Northwestern and his first win since taking over for Scott Frost. The Huskers, who underwent a tumultuous start to the season, were ready to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia lands Top-100 prospect Dylan James
Dylan James, the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward out of Winter Haven (Fla.) committed to Mike White and his program over schools including UCF, Georgia Tech, Iona and VCU. "I ultimately picked Georgia...
Kenny Payne: Louisville freshman Fabio Basili will surprise people
One of the questions for the upcoming season for Louisville basketball is what type of impact will guard Fabio Basili provide in his first year with the program. The 6-foot-4 freshman was a relative unknown throughout the recruiting cycle before making an official visit at Louisville in June. Originally a...
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan
The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
The Drive 10.02.22: Both schools are now ranked
Kansas takes down Iowa State to move to 5-0. K-State beats Texas Tech to improve to 4-1. And now both schools are ranked; Kansas is 17 (Coaches) and 19 in the AP, while K-State is at 20th in both. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Scott Chasen, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
REPORT CARD: Grading Penn State's lackluster win over Northwestern
No. 11 Penn State played its worst game of the season Saturday, but still managed to dispatch Northwestern 17-7 to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. This is my report card from the game, which was played under extremely sloppy conditions that led to extremely sloppy play by both squads.
Everything James Franklin said after sloppy Penn State win over Northwestern
Penn State improved to 5-0 for a second straight season Saturday with a 17-7 victory over Northwestern. Ranked 11th in the AP Top 25 poll and considered a 25-point favorite, the Nittany Lions survived five turnovers and have plenty to work on heading into an open week on the schedule.
Arkansas vs. Alabama HawgSports Staff Predictions
Here's how the staff at HawgSports.com see this Saturday's game playing out between No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC) and No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC). The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide are set to square off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (CDT) from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, a game that will be televised by CBS.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0