Columbia, MO

The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Bama

Bad news for Alabama. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, exited the Crimson Tide's game against Arkansas on Saturday during the second quarter with an (...)
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

No. 1 player Isaiah Collier sets commitment date

Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports 2023 rankings, has announced his commitment date for November 16th. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler will decide between Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC. Collier has taken official visits to each of his finalists up to this...
CINCINNATI, OH
Football
247Sports

Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson

West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
MORGANTOWN, WV
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot

1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia football releases hype trailer for Missouri game

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- It's the eve of the second conference game for Georgia and the team released its fifth game trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on Missouri at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 69-second feature titled 'Make a Mark,' narrated by former All-American linebacker Jarvis Jones.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Georgia lands Top-100 prospect Dylan James

Dylan James, the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward out of Winter Haven (Fla.) committed to Mike White and his program over schools including UCF, Georgia Tech, Iona and VCU. "I ultimately picked Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan

The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

The Drive 10.02.22: Both schools are now ranked

Kansas takes down Iowa State to move to 5-0. K-State beats Texas Tech to improve to 4-1. And now both schools are ranked; Kansas is 17 (Coaches) and 19 in the AP, while K-State is at 20th in both. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Scott Chasen, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Arkansas vs. Alabama HawgSports Staff Predictions

Here's how the staff at HawgSports.com see this Saturday's game playing out between No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC) and No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC). The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide are set to square off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (CDT) from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, a game that will be televised by CBS.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
