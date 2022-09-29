It was in that brief period before Phil Foden became the first player to complete a hat-trick in a Manchester derby for nine minutes when the majority at the Etihad Stadium started to do the Poznan. Joining in was a blond-haired man in his late forties. The bouncing Alf Inge Haaland had already seen his son bring up his own treble by that point. Indeed, it was the third time already that Erling Haaland has scored as many goals for Manchester City in one game as his father did in his career.City might not have required further evidence that Haaland...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO