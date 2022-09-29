Here's The Best Coffee Shop In Denver

Photo: Getty Images

Denver is full of stellar coffee joints ready to serve you delicious lattes, espresso-loaded drinks, and other favorites. With so many joints dotting the city and its nearby communities, where can you find the best one?

That's where Yelp comes in. The website has a list of the highest-rated coffee shops in the Mile High City, and Metropolis Coffee claimed the No. 1 spot!

This business has a few locations across Denver, but their Golden Triangle store (300 W. 11th Ave) came out on top. Yelpers adore Metropolis Coffee's vibes, comfy decor, and of course, their delicious coffee selection. Revolution Bakeshop provides its sweet and savory foods.

Caroline Y. shared her experience at the coffee shop:

"Super cute coffee shop with a modern, cute interior and lots of plants! ... They offer really yummy espresso drinks, coffee, iced tea, and a few snacks. There are dairy free milk options and I loved that the syrups are house made. I ordered an iced, oat milk latte with cinnamon brown sugar syrup. It hit the spot! Definitely check out this coffee shop for friend meet ups, a cool workspace, or pop in for a pick me up!"

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated coffee shops in the Denver area:

Metropolis Coffee Lil Coffee Shop Vibe Coffee and Wine Lekkar Coffee & Watering hole ESP HiFi Jubilee Roasting Co. Blue Sparrow Coffee Whittier Cafe The Table Public House Bookbar

Check out the full list of amazing coffee shops on Yelp .