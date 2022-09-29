ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Here's The Best Coffee Shop In Denver

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUQqq_0iFYZT5m00
Photo: Getty Images

Denver is full of stellar coffee joints ready to serve you delicious lattes, espresso-loaded drinks, and other favorites. With so many joints dotting the city and its nearby communities, where can you find the best one?

That's where Yelp comes in. The website has a list of the highest-rated coffee shops in the Mile High City, and Metropolis Coffee claimed the No. 1 spot!

This business has a few locations across Denver, but their Golden Triangle store (300 W. 11th Ave) came out on top. Yelpers adore Metropolis Coffee's vibes, comfy decor, and of course, their delicious coffee selection. Revolution Bakeshop provides its sweet and savory foods.

Caroline Y. shared her experience at the coffee shop:

"Super cute coffee shop with a modern, cute interior and lots of plants! ... They offer really yummy espresso drinks, coffee, iced tea, and a few snacks. There are dairy free milk options and I loved that the syrups are house made. I ordered an iced, oat milk latte with cinnamon brown sugar syrup. It hit the spot! Definitely check out this coffee shop for friend meet ups, a cool workspace, or pop in for a pick me up!"

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated coffee shops in the Denver area:

  1. Metropolis Coffee
  2. Lil Coffee Shop
  3. Vibe Coffee and Wine
  4. Lekkar Coffee & Watering hole
  5. ESP HiFi
  6. Jubilee Roasting Co.
  7. Blue Sparrow Coffee
  8. Whittier Cafe
  9. The Table Public House
  10. Bookbar

Check out the full list of amazing coffee shops on Yelp .

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Denver Gazette

Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado

DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. 'Dallas' heartthrob Patrick Duffy starts bread business in Colorado Springs with partner and 'Happy Days' star Linda Purl ...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Things to do in Denver this weekend

Can you believe it’s already October? The start of a new month means new events are kicking off, including the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns at The Hudson Gardens & Event Center. If you want to sick with the fall and spooky season theme, check out a cooking class, painting class or the 13th Floor Haunted House. It’s also the last weekend to visit City Skate in downtown Denver.
DENVER, CO
Inna Dinkins

4 free events in Denver this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? You're in luck! Bring your friends and family down to any one of these ten events in Denver, CO this weekend. Location: Painted Prairie's Periwinkle Park, Aurora, CO.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Iced Coffee#Coffee Roasting#Dairy#Food Drink#The Best Coffee Shop#Golden Triangle
5280.com

4 Predictions for Denver’s (Cooling-Off?) Real Estate Market

It’s no secret that the Denver real estate market has been hot, hot, hot for years now. So, when we heard rumblings of cooling, we asked real estate agents Stuart Crowell and Delroy Gill of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty’s Live Distinct team for their crystal-ball predictions about what’s to come in the Denver metro area.
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

While it is definitely not recommend to eat burgers on a regular basis, you can easily enjoy one from time to time, especially if is your favorite comfort food. After all, it is all about a balanced diet. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some truly taste burgers.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
macaronikid.com

Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns is Back at Hudson Gardens

Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is back in town for a second season. Officially open to the public on Friday, September 30th and open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day Works

Bayaud Enterprises operates laundry trucks staffed by people experiencing homelessness for people experiencing homelessness.Denver Day Works/City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will add $41,000 next week to a popular program that puts people experiencing homelessness to work.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
DENVER, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries

A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
COLORADO STATE
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy