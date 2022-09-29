Read full article on original website
Coastal Carolina remains unbeaten after wild finish
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — CJ Beasley ran 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, leaping over a defender on the way to the end zone, and Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 34-30 on Saturday night in a game that saw three lead changes in the final six minutes. Beasley’s run capped a […]
GAME PREVIEW: GS Eagles Set to Open Conference Play at Coastal Carolina
The Georgia Southern Eagles football team will open Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday, traveling to South Carolina for a battle with Coastal Carolina at Brooks Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m., and the game will be streamed on ESPN+. The game will also be available via radio on the Georgia Southern Sports Network. Here’s all you need to know about the game:
How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Georgia Southern 3-1; Coastal Carolina 4-0 The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 4 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Brooks Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 1,014 yards last week.
Henderson Library hosts Georgia Open History exhibit
Georgia Southern spread knowledge about Georgia’s formative years with the arrival of the Georgia Open History Library Travel Exhibit. This exhibit was at the Henderson library on the Georgia Southern Statesboro Campus and was made available to the public from September 12th to September 26th. The display was a...
45th Annual East Georgia Marching Band Championship taking place at Statesboro High School Oct. 29
Come one, come all and experience the local premier band competition this fall!. The Statesboro High School Band will be hosting its 45th annual East Georgia Marching Championships Band Competition on October 29th, 2022. The event will be held in the SHS football stadium and will begin promptly at 11am and go until the awards ceremony concludes at 9:30pm that evening.
Brunswick, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Effingham County High School football team will have a game with Glynn Academy on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
Gallery: Savannah AMBUCS 11th Annual Bowlapalooza
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Savannah AMBUCS held its 11th Annual Bowlapalooza on Saturday! Check out the photo gallery below.
Georgia Southern issues warning to students following on-campus armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University's Office of Public Safety sent out a warning to students on Saturday after someone was robbed on campus. The armed robbery happened at around 8:15 p.m. on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard, according to GSU. GSU said the witness told officers he...
Savannah returning to normal after Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many stores and businesses have remained closed over the past day including some places downtown. But thankfully, the only real weather difference you can feel down at Plant Riverside is a strong wind. If you remember, yesterday, staff with Plant Riverside spent most of the day...
Kemp updates Georgians on Ian
SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
L. Inman Hodges, Sr. and Mary Sue Lovell Hodges Endowed Scholarship to support hospitality students
A new scholarship has been created in honor of Statesboro restaurant pioneer, Inman Hodges. The Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University announced the creation of the L. Inman Hodges, Sr. and Mary Sue Lovell Hodges Endowed Scholarship on Sept. 29. “When I was a student at Georgia Southern,...
Chris Wiggins inducted as President of Kiwanis Club of Statesboro
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Statesboro banker Chris Wiggins was inducted as President of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro at their regular Thursday noon meeting. Wiggins follows Dr. John Banter in the Presidency. Banter discussed the challenges of being president of the club during COVID and bringing the fair back after it was cancelled due to COVID the in 2020.
Georgia Southern Police searching for armed robbery suspects
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia Southern Police are searching for two other suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery on Saturday. According to police, the armed robbery happened at about 8:15 p.m. on October 1 on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard. Police say that a witness described the suspects as three males that headed […]
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to do...
Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event
Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for cost overruns on Plant Vogtle construction near Waynesboro. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday....
Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
Gallery: Step One Auto Pink Mammography Wagoneer at First Tabernacle Church
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Step One Auto Pink Mammography Wagoneer was at the First Tabernacle Church on Sunday! Take a look at the photo gallery below.
