Jerry Bagel, MD, MS: Dr King, when you look at psoriasis with adalimumab—straight psoriasis vs psoriatic arthritis with adalimumab and methotrexate and RA [rheumatoid arthritis] with methotrexate and Crohn [disease]—do you think this is like the [Gerd] Burmester data [in the SELECT-NEXT trial] from Abbvie? There was always an increase in tuberculosis, with serious infections, and there always is an increase in lymphomas. But when you look at the psoriasis data with adalimumab as a monotherapy, they were clean. The biggest danger is after the world news, in the beginning of Jeopardy, when you have 3 commercials for psoriasis or atopic dermatitis [AD]. They talk about the risks extrapolated from other diseases, and it scares everybody. I applaud you for your New England Journal of Medicine first-author article on alopecia areata [AA]. What is the extent of disease that you need someone to have to be treated with a JAK inhibitor for AA?

