Times News
‘Art in the Park’ in New Ringgold Sunday
The Schuylkill Hope Center for Victims of Domestic Violence will hold “Art in the Park” Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Penn Park, 698 Zions Stone Church Rd., New Ringgold. The free event features art made by those served by the center, along with creativity...
Times News
Pet enthusiasts turn out for Bark in the Park
Sunday’s steady drizzle and rain wasn’t enough to keep the paws away from the second annual Bark in the Park fundraiser at Locust Lake State Park in Barnesville. The event, organized by the Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks, brought dozens of dogs and their humans to enjoy a host of activities.
Veteran bidder purchases 48 properties at Luzerne County delinquent tax auction
Luzerne County’s recent tax auction may have set a record, surpassing $3 million in sales with realty transfer taxes factored in, the ta
Times News
Community center use sets off Eldred squabble
Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
Times News
Tamaqua class of ’55 reunion
Members of the Tamaqua High School Class of 1955 celebrated their 67th reunion with a catered and potluck picnic at Miller’s Grove on Sept. 10. Sixteen classmates and nine guests enjoyed excellent weather, food, games, gifts and fun reminiscing. First row, from left, SaraJane (Heilner) Bensinger, Betty (Trudich) Peper, Diane (Emerich) Hope, Gloria (Hower) Rimm, Ruth (Dunn) Gerber, Mary (Bensinger) Bridygham, Dr. James Donald, Jane (Billman) Stahler, Carol (Shellhamer) Tierney and Eva Mae (Shellhamer) Miller Second row: Robert (Bobby) Breiner, Paul Hafer, Franklin Nace, Edwin Miller, Nancy (Arndt) Miller and Donald Miller.
Dashing gentlemen ‘Paint Pittston Pink’ in high heels
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not the footwear you’d expect to wear in a foot race, but high heels were all the fashion for a popular breast cancer fundraiser. Paint Pittston Pink held its annual “Gentlemen’s Dash” on Saturday in Center City Pittston. The fundraiser carries on a tradition that began in 2014. University […]
Times News
Deadline extended for Halloween parade
The deadline to register for this year’s Lehighton Halloween Parade has been extended until Oct 8. The 51st annual Lehighton Halloween Parade will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 15. The rain date is 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
Times News
On this Date: October 1, 1983
Jennifer Yuhas of Jim Thorpe, a Times News carrier, placed fourth in a statewide program sponsored by the Pennsylvania Newspaper Publishers’ Association to honor outstanding newspaper carriers. Jennifer, 14, is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Yuhas and is a ninth grade student at Marian Catholic High School.
hbsdealer.com
Wehrung’s Lumber and Home Center expands
This Do it Best member dealer adds a 5th location in Pennsylvania; grand opening Oct. 22. Wehrung’s Lumber and Home Center, a Do it Best member dealer, announced it has added a fifth store, expanding its homegrown niche to Macungie, Pennsylvania. A grand opening will be held to celebrate...
Times News
The value of preservation
A layer of tiny metallic shavings and a wall of oversized electrical breakers were among the last remnants of Hill’s Machine Shop’s 50-year run in Lansford’s old train station. As Lansford borough celebrated the purchase of the station, there was a lot of excitement about what its...
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Robert J. Condash to Judith Depersia, 61 E. Maple St., P.O. Box 243, Tresckow, property at 61 E. Maple St., $1. Compass Geographic LLC, to Edwal D. Biney Vasquez, Freeland, property on Hope Street, Beaver Meadows, $5,000. James J. Boyle to Nersy Ortiz, Hazle Township, lots 5, 6 and 7,...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
Times News
Times News seeks freelance writers
The Times News is looking for freelance writers to cover meetings and events throughout its circulation area, particularly the following areas: Weatherly, Northern Lehigh. Palmerton, Penn Forest Township and Panther Valley. Interested applicants must be available nights and weekends and have transportation. Send resumes to mgouger@tnonline.com.
WNEP-TV 16
Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon
PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
A local mural in progress is causing quite the buzz
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Not all artist canvases are the same. In fact, some could even be on the side of a building. That’s what’s happening in Scranton for a project creating quite a buzz. Some may swat at bees, but not Matt Willey. He embraces them, so much so that this muralist of […]
Times News
CCTI director: Businesses a ‘guiding force’
The Fall Occupational Advisory Committee met recently at the Carbon Career & Technical Institute campus. The committee is made up of businesses from Carbon County that provide resources to the school and students. “Without the OAC, we couldn’t have tech programs,” Administrative Director Brent Borzak said. “Your input is valuable,...
Times News
Weekly food pantry to open at farmers market
A weekly food pantry for Carbon County residents will resume in Mahoning Township. Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, will open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, said that now its being sponsored by the Carbon County Community...
pahomepage.com
Support Furry Friends Foodbank, celebrating 2 years in Stroudsburg
PA Live (WBRE) — Learn more about the Furry Friends Foodbank here. Felicia and her team are seeking monthly donors to help maintain costs of the pet foodbank.
Times News
LANTA names 2 to authority board
Two Lehigh Valley business executives have been named to lead the Lehigh and Northampton County Transportation Authority board of directors. Matthew Malozi of Bethlehem will serve as chair of the board of the bicounty transit agency for a two-year term. Mike Lichtenberger of Bethlehem will serve as vice chair for...
lvpnews.com
Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies
A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
