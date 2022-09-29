ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times News

‘Art in the Park’ in New Ringgold Sunday

The Schuylkill Hope Center for Victims of Domestic Violence will hold “Art in the Park” Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Penn Park, 698 Zions Stone Church Rd., New Ringgold. The free event features art made by those served by the center, along with creativity...
NEW RINGGOLD, PA
Times News

Pet enthusiasts turn out for Bark in the Park

Sunday’s steady drizzle and rain wasn’t enough to keep the paws away from the second annual Bark in the Park fundraiser at Locust Lake State Park in Barnesville. The event, organized by the Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks, brought dozens of dogs and their humans to enjoy a host of activities.
BARNESVILLE, PA
Times News

Community center use sets off Eldred squabble

Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
ELDRED, PA
Times News

Tamaqua class of ’55 reunion

Members of the Tamaqua High School Class of 1955 celebrated their 67th reunion with a catered and potluck picnic at Miller’s Grove on Sept. 10. Sixteen classmates and nine guests enjoyed excellent weather, food, games, gifts and fun reminiscing. First row, from left, SaraJane (Heilner) Bensinger, Betty (Trudich) Peper, Diane (Emerich) Hope, Gloria (Hower) Rimm, Ruth (Dunn) Gerber, Mary (Bensinger) Bridygham, Dr. James Donald, Jane (Billman) Stahler, Carol (Shellhamer) Tierney and Eva Mae (Shellhamer) Miller Second row: Robert (Bobby) Breiner, Paul Hafer, Franklin Nace, Edwin Miller, Nancy (Arndt) Miller and Donald Miller.
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Dashing gentlemen ‘Paint Pittston Pink’ in high heels

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not the footwear you’d expect to wear in a foot race, but high heels were all the fashion for a popular breast cancer fundraiser. Paint Pittston Pink held its annual “Gentlemen’s Dash” on Saturday in Center City Pittston. The fundraiser carries on a tradition that began in 2014. University […]
PITTSTON, PA
Times News

Deadline extended for Halloween parade

The deadline to register for this year’s Lehighton Halloween Parade has been extended until Oct 8. The 51st annual Lehighton Halloween Parade will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 15. The rain date is 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

On this Date: October 1, 1983

Jennifer Yuhas of Jim Thorpe, a Times News carrier, placed fourth in a statewide program sponsored by the Pennsylvania Newspaper Publishers’ Association to honor outstanding newspaper carriers. Jennifer, 14, is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Yuhas and is a ninth grade student at Marian Catholic High School.
JIM THORPE, PA
hbsdealer.com

Wehrung’s Lumber and Home Center expands

This Do it Best member dealer adds a 5th location in Pennsylvania; grand opening Oct. 22. Wehrung’s Lumber and Home Center, a Do it Best member dealer, announced it has added a fifth store, expanding its homegrown niche to Macungie, Pennsylvania. A grand opening will be held to celebrate...
MACUNGIE, PA
Times News

The value of preservation

A layer of tiny metallic shavings and a wall of oversized electrical breakers were among the last remnants of Hill’s Machine Shop’s 50-year run in Lansford’s old train station. As Lansford borough celebrated the purchase of the station, there was a lot of excitement about what its...
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Robert J. Condash to Judith Depersia, 61 E. Maple St., P.O. Box 243, Tresckow, property at 61 E. Maple St., $1. Compass Geographic LLC, to Edwal D. Biney Vasquez, Freeland, property on Hope Street, Beaver Meadows, $5,000. James J. Boyle to Nersy Ortiz, Hazle Township, lots 5, 6 and 7,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

Times News seeks freelance writers

The Times News is looking for freelance writers to cover meetings and events throughout its circulation area, particularly the following areas: Weatherly, Northern Lehigh. Palmerton, Penn Forest Township and Panther Valley. Interested applicants must be available nights and weekends and have transportation. Send resumes to mgouger@tnonline.com.
WEATHERLY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon

PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
PARRYVILLE, PA
WBRE

A local mural in progress is causing quite the buzz

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Not all artist canvases are the same. In fact, some could even be on the side of a building. That’s what’s happening in Scranton for a project creating quite a buzz. Some may swat at bees, but not Matt Willey. He embraces them, so much so that this muralist of […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

CCTI director: Businesses a ‘guiding force’

The Fall Occupational Advisory Committee met recently at the Carbon Career & Technical Institute campus. The committee is made up of businesses from Carbon County that provide resources to the school and students. “Without the OAC, we couldn’t have tech programs,” Administrative Director Brent Borzak said. “Your input is valuable,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Weekly food pantry to open at farmers market

A weekly food pantry for Carbon County residents will resume in Mahoning Township. Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, will open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, said that now its being sponsored by the Carbon County Community...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

LANTA names 2 to authority board

Two Lehigh Valley business executives have been named to lead the Lehigh and Northampton County Transportation Authority board of directors. Matthew Malozi of Bethlehem will serve as chair of the board of the bicounty transit agency for a two-year term. Mike Lichtenberger of Bethlehem will serve as vice chair for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies

A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
ALLENTOWN, PA

