WSP Trooper "improving daily" after being shot in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. remains hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center but has been improving daily, according to the Special Investigations Unit Detectives. According to court documents obtained by Action News, on Sept. 22, 37-year-old Brandon Dennis O'Neel was served an eviction notice,...
Washington state's minimum wage increasing in 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Minimum wage in Washington state is increasing again. The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) announced Friday the minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in 2023. That's up $1.25 from what wage currently is. The 8.66% increase in the state's minimum wage...
