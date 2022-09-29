Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
WSP Trooper "improving daily" after being shot in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. remains hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center but has been improving daily, according to the Special Investigations Unit Detectives. According to court documents obtained by Action News, on Sept. 22, 37-year-old Brandon Dennis O'Neel was served an eviction notice,...
KIMA TV
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
KIMA TV
Volunteers from NW Region of Red Cross head to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
The American Red Cross Northwest Region is sending a total of 27 volunteers from our region. Steven Hatfield was one of the volunteers that got to Florida days before Hurricane Ian struck. Hatfield said the impact is devastating as people rush to see if their homes are still there. “Is...
KIMA TV
A Yakima coffee shop and local photographer team up for a new annual holiday photoshoot
YAKIMA -- Today is the start of a new tradition for C&S Coffee Shop in Terrace Heights. The shop teamed up with a local photographer to capture the smiles on kids and families faces during major holidays. For Halloween, people can stop by in their costumes, get candy and choose...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMA TV
Three Oregon Hospitals sue state over wait times for patients committed against their will
SALEM, Ore. — Three Oregon hospitals have filed a lawsuit against the Oregon Health Authority, which manages the state hospital, claiming that it is violating the rights of patients who are committed against their will because of severe mental health issues. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth...
KIMA TV
Washington state's minimum wage increasing in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Minimum wage in Washington state is increasing again. The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) announced Friday the minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in 2023. That's up $1.25 from what wage currently is. The 8.66% increase in the state's minimum wage...
Comments / 0