A new book will soon reveal how a Donald Trump staffer stuffed pictures of Hunter Biden into the White House air conditioning unit when the former president was transitioning out of office.According to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man, which traces the political journey of Mr Trump, an employee who worked for the then-Presidential Office Director John McEntee stuffed pictures of Joe Biden’s son in the AC unit, breaking it in the process.The book by Ms Haberman is set to be released on Tuesday and reports, among other things, how Mr Trump and his staff took...

