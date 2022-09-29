Read full article on original website
Related
Trump staffer stuffed photos of Hunter Biden in White House air conditioner, Haberman book reveals
A new book will soon reveal how a Donald Trump staffer stuffed pictures of Hunter Biden into the White House air conditioning unit when the former president was transitioning out of office.According to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man, which traces the political journey of Mr Trump, an employee who worked for the then-Presidential Office Director John McEntee stuffed pictures of Joe Biden’s son in the AC unit, breaking it in the process.The book by Ms Haberman is set to be released on Tuesday and reports, among other things, how Mr Trump and his staff took...
Happy Hour? Inflation, labor, supply chains still challenging bars, breweries, distilleries
Becky Harris and Tom Kuntz are in different parts of the country. They also work in different links in supply chains related to bars and restaurants, and the producers and wholesalers key to their inventories and menus. Like many business owners and managers across the country, Harris and Kuntz are seeing some continued challenges with high inflation and supply chain delays, despite some improvements on other fronts in the post-pandemic economy. ...
Comments / 0