Tennessee State

WTVCFOX

Old Kimsey junior college gets the chance to live again

POLK COUNTY, TENN. — Jason Collis is restoring history in Ducktown, Tennessee. Jason Collis and his wife purchased the Kimsey junior college last year. They are restoring the school in hopes preserve this historic building. This old school was built in 1932 and designed by the architect Reuben H....
DUCKTOWN, TN
WTVCFOX

Ford scores twice in 4th to help Chattanooga get past ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ailym Ford ran for two of Chattanooga's three fourth quarter touchdowns to give the Mocs a 24-16 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday. East Tennessee State led 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Ford scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 14:22 remaining. Preston Hutchinson tossed a 11-yard TD pass to James Mayes about four minutes later that gave 10th-ranked Chattanooga (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) the lead for good.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Great Pyrenees gives birth to green puppy on Maine farm

STEEP FALLS, Maine (WGME) — Puppies are born every day, but not necessarily green ones. However, it happened just a few days ago at a farm in Maine. Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls says their dog, Charlotte, gave birth to eight Great Pyrenees puppies on Tuesday and one of them came out green.
MAINE STATE
WTVCFOX

Camper engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Video our crews captured shows a camper completely engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department (DBVFD) confirms the fire happened on the 1500 block of Sequoyah Access Road:. Our crews arrived on scene around 9:15p.m. Both the Sequoyah and Dallas Bay...
SODDY-DAISY, TN

