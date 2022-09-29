Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Old Kimsey junior college gets the chance to live again
POLK COUNTY, TENN. — Jason Collis is restoring history in Ducktown, Tennessee. Jason Collis and his wife purchased the Kimsey junior college last year. They are restoring the school in hopes preserve this historic building. This old school was built in 1932 and designed by the architect Reuben H....
WTVCFOX
Microtel in Chattanooga condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Microtel on McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga was condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations, a city spokesman says. Some issues noted in the letter condemning the building include problems with the interior, fire protection, overall fire safety, and structure security. The building inspection "revealed...
WTVCFOX
Ford scores twice in 4th to help Chattanooga get past ETSU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ailym Ford ran for two of Chattanooga's three fourth quarter touchdowns to give the Mocs a 24-16 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday. East Tennessee State led 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Ford scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 14:22 remaining. Preston Hutchinson tossed a 11-yard TD pass to James Mayes about four minutes later that gave 10th-ranked Chattanooga (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) the lead for good.
WTVCFOX
Man drowns while loading boat at Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon, says TWRA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man died while trying to load his boat into Chickamauga Lake amid high winds Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). TWRA agents responded to the scene near Kings Point Road after getting reports that a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser...
WTVCFOX
Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
WTVCFOX
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
WTVCFOX
Catoosa County jury finds Rossville man guilty of molesting 5-year-old girl
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A jury convicted a 22-year-old man from Rossville on child molestation charges, according to Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. Tyler McClenny will find out next month how long he'll serve in prison. Arnt says McClenny molested the child in March 2021 while...
WTVCFOX
Miracle moment: Veteran Miracle League player is a true "Superhero"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On this week's Miracle Moment, we introduce you to a Miracle League veteran and her one "super power" that will put a smile on your face. Every day after school, Kendell Jeppesen walks her dog, Wiley. Sometimes he walks her. "He kinda gets a little fast...
WTVCFOX
2 Dunlap teens killed after Jeep collides with big rig Thursday night, says THP
DUNLAP, Tenn. — Two teens were killed in a crash near Dunlap late Thursday night after a Jeep ran a stop sign and collided with a large commercial vehicle, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The THP says the accident happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection...
WTVCFOX
Great Pyrenees gives birth to green puppy on Maine farm
STEEP FALLS, Maine (WGME) — Puppies are born every day, but not necessarily green ones. However, it happened just a few days ago at a farm in Maine. Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls says their dog, Charlotte, gave birth to eight Great Pyrenees puppies on Tuesday and one of them came out green.
WTVCFOX
Camper engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Video our crews captured shows a camper completely engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department (DBVFD) confirms the fire happened on the 1500 block of Sequoyah Access Road:. Our crews arrived on scene around 9:15p.m. Both the Sequoyah and Dallas Bay...
