Mother of toddler who died of overdose pleads guilty to manslaughter
BANGOR — An Old Town woman charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter entered a guilty plea in court. According to the Penobscot County District Attorney, Hillary Goding’s daughter passed away after being exposed to fentanyl. On Thursday, Goding pleaded guilty to manslaughter and violating...
Former Maine police officer to be sentenced on 14 felony charges
CALAIS (BDN) -- A former police officer who was arrested for dealing drugs less than a week after he retired from the Calais Police Department will be sentenced next month on more than a dozen criminal charges. Jeffrey Bishop, 55, pleaded guilty last month to drug trafficking and furnishing, stealing...
Corinna man whose baby nearly died from overdose awaits verdict
BANGOR, Maine — Closing statements were heard Thursday at the Bangor District Court for a Corinna man facing charges related to the near overdose death of his baby daughter in 2021. Zachary Borg, 26, awaits the verdict for his involvement with the near-fatal overdose of his baby back in...
2 arrested after attempting to evade Sheriff’s Officer
STETSON– Authorities arrested 2 people following an attempted traffic stop in the early afternoon on Tuesday. Penobscot County Staff Sergeant Roy Peary attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to Chief Deputy John Knappe, the vehicle sped up in an attempt to evade the officer. Staff...
Aroostook County man pleads guilty to importing meth from Canada
BANGOR, Maine — An Aroostook County man pleaded guilty to importing methamphetamine from Canada into Maine in a Bangor courtroom on Friday. Court records show that Victor Sousa, 23, of Calais crossed over into Canada through the Madawaska Port of Entry on July 2, 2019, a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
Man Strips During Police Pursuit in Woods in Greenbush, Maine
A man who stripped down to his underwear as police tracked him in the woods near the Penobscot River in Greenbush remains at large, according to a report by the Maine State Police. On Sunday, September 18th, Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle on...
Pair of Maine men accused of receiving pay for home repair projects that were never completed
Two men in Penobscot County are accused of taking payments for home repairs that they did not finish. According to the Bangor Daily News, 51-year-old Eric Bartell of Bangor and 34-year-old Lee Smith of Lee were indicted Wednesday on one count each of theft by deception. Prosecutors said Bartell took...
Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
Boothbay Harbor police arrest 6
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. On Aug. 25, Sgt. Pat Higgins arrested Alexander Kaufmann, 39, of Union for violating conditions of release. On Sept. 1, Higgins arrested Joan Hendrick, 60, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On Sept. 22, officer...
Camden firefighters respond to smoke-filled garage, secure valuable cars from damage
CAMDEN — The first call came in at 2 a.m., Saturday morning, as a triggered smoke alarm at 100 Mount Battie Street in Camden send area firefighters to a large multi-use building. Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley and Camden Police Officer Troy Bennett arrived at the same time to discover smoke had filled a garage there where car enthusiasts restore classic vehicles.
Authorities identify inmate who died at Penobscot County Jail
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the inmate who passed away at Penobscot County Jail this weekend. Officials say around 5 a.m. Sunday 50-year-old James Pearsall of Old Town was found in a life threatening situation. We’re told medical personnel provided life saving measures but the efforts were unsuccessful....
Maine contractor will spend three years in prison for scamming clients
A Waterville contractor has been sentenced for scamming clients out of more than $100,000. Tony Glidden was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison with all but three suspended. Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception over the summer. Prosecutors said Glidden was paid...
Calais man pleads guilty to importing drugs from Canada
BANGOR — A Calais man pleaded guilty in Bangor District Court Friday to importing methamphetamine from Canada. Court records show 23-year-old Victor Sousa crossed from the U.S. into Canada via the Madawaska Port of Entry on July 2, 2019. When he re-entered the country a few hours later, U.S....
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
Augusta man pleads guilty to assaulting federal officer
BANGOR, Maine — An Augusta man pleaded guilty at the U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday to assaulting a federal officer at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building back in April. Court records say Derik Broox Wight, 41, entered the Augusta building on April 20 and approached the...
Man identified in Penobscot County Jail death
Officials have identified the man who died at the Penobscot Jail on Sunday as James Pearsall, 50, of Old Town. Pearsall was found unresponsive in a "life threatening situation" by a correctional officer during a routine population check around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
Maine jail inmate found dead as result of “life-threatening situation”
Corrections officials say an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor died on Sunday. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was found to be in a “life-threatening situation” during a routine population check around 5 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the death was not...
Resident dies at Penobscot County Jail after 'life threatening situation'
BANGOR, Maine — A resident at Penobscot County Jail in Bangor died around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, a Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Facebook post said. According to the post, the individual was found in a "life threatening situation" while a correctional officer conducted a routine population check. The post...
382 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 382 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC. There are also 3 additional COVID-related deaths. One resident each from Somerset, Hancock and Waldo counties.
Brewer police launch new patrol unit on bikes
BREWER, Maine — If you’ve spent some time around the Brewer waterfront in the past month, you may have noticed a different kind of police presence. The Brewer Police Department recently introduced bicycle patrols. Sgt. Brandon Curtis came up with the idea. "It's basically to deter crime, improve...
