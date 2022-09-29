ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

IFLScience

The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt

In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
WORLD
Maya Devi

The town where people are not allowed to die

Longyearbyen, a remote Norwegian city, is a great place nestled within ice-covered beautiful valleys. But a few people find it dangerous due to its polar-bear attacks and slippery landscapes. The city is one of the northernmost cities in the world and has a population of around 2,000 people. Since the city doesn’t see the sun much, it's usually cold and windy.
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Alissa Rose

Man claims to be Jesus Christ living in Australia

A man named Alan John Miller believes that he is Jesus Christ himself. Alan John Miller is an Australian former computer engineer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus. Alan John Miller is a divorced father of two who claims to have been Jesus Christ in a past life. He also claimed that his first marriage ended as he began to recall details of the supposed reincarnation.
Hdogar

Was Michael Rockefeller Eaten By Cannibals?

Fed up from the perks of modern life, Michael sought solace in the unconventional lifestyle of the untamed. However, his passion brought about his mysterious downfall. Despite numerous theories, the question remains: What happened to Michael Rockefeller? Was he eaten by the cannibals whose ways he worshipped? Did he fake his death to join the secluded Asmat tribe? Is Michael still alive?
Lakeland Gazette

IAN IS COMING AND SO IS ETERNITY

Matthew 24: 38-39 “For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover New Species of Dinosaur That Dates Back 90 Million Years

A team of Argentinian scientists has discovered a new species of dinosaur in a fossil dating back 90 million years. The team found the fossil in the province of Neuquen near Plaza Huincul. Argentina’s National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET) announced the news. Their team found the fossilized remains “of a new species of the family of abelisaurid theropods, a family of carnivorous dinosaurs,” according to the New York Post.
WILDLIFE
Salon

How a Chinese fossil discovery rewrites the history of life on Earth

Paleontologists are having a field day over a recently discovered trove of fish fossils that could reset our understanding of human evolution. The finds not only include the world's oldest teeth, but also strengthen the evidence for the emergence of jaws and limbs. Essentially, these discoveries could push back our understanding of humans' early animal ancestors by about 10 million years.
SCIENCE
Stereogum

New California Law Restricts Use Of Rap Lyrics As Evidence In Criminal Trials

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill limiting the use of rap lyrics in California criminal court cases. Signed on Friday (September 30), the law will require “a court, in a criminal proceeding where a party seeks to admit as evidence a form of creative expression, to consider specified factors when balancing the probative value of that evidence against the substantial danger of undue prejudice.” According to CNN, Meek Mill, Too $hort, E-40, Killer Mike, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, and Tyga were all present in a video call with Governor Newsom when he signed the legislation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily Times

INFLATION NATION: Happy Hour? Inflation, labor, supply chains still challenging bars, breweries, distilleries

Becky Harris and Tom Kuntz are in different parts of the country. They also work in different links in supply chains related to bars and restaurants, and the producers and wholesalers key to their inventories and menus. Like many business owners and managers across the country, Harris and Kuntz are seeing some continued challenges with high inflation and supply chain delays, despite some improvements on other fronts in the post-pandemic economy. ...
BUSINESS
Smithonian

Archeologists Discover Evidence of Earliest Known Opium Use

Researchers in Israel have discovered traces of opium in ceramic artifacts from the 14th century B.C.E.—the earliest known evidence of the drug in the ancient world. The pottery vessels, shaped like inverted poppy flowers, were originally discovered during a 2012 excavation in Tel Yehud, an Israeli town some seven miles from Tel Aviv. The poppy flower plant produces opium, which is what led the researchers to test the late Bronze Age artifacts for drug residue.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication

For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
ANIMALS
Stereogum

Mavi – “Doves”

Earlier this month, North Carolina rapper Mavi announced his sophomore album, Laughing So Loud It Hurts, would be out October 14. It follows his 2021 EP END OF THE EARTH, and he’s already shared the record’s first single “Baking Soda.” Now, Mavi’s sharing another album track. This one’s called “Doves” and it’s produced by Dylvinci. Over a woozy beat, Mavi calmly lays it out: “I don’t think you know ’bout reverence and ridicule/ I don’t think you know ’bout death is fine in principle/ I don’t think we’ll ever have enough to get us full/ I don’t think I’ll ever fall in love again, I’m cool.” Listen below.
CELEBRITIES

