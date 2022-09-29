ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Daily News

Gang member who did time for manslaughter arrested for shooting fellow ex-con to death in Brooklyn

A gang member who did time for manslaughter has been arrested for shooting a fellow ex-con to death in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday. Harvey French was picked up at his home in the Brownsville Houses and charged with murder and criminal use of a firearm for the April shooting of 56-year-old James Huff. French was also charged with drug possession for a large twist of crack found when he was ...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide

An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Driver indicted in crash that killed 2 people in Manhattan

NEW YORK - A driver that killed two pedestrians in Manhattan is now charged with two counts of manslaughter. Leandro Diaz-Ramirez, 28, is accused of speeding through a red light in Inwood and causing a crash that killed two people. The Bronx man is also charged with assault and two...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Manslaughter Charges Against Driver Who Killed Two Pedestrians

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the indictment of LEANDRO DIAZ-RAMIREZ, 28, for speeding through a red light in Inwood and causing a crash that killed two pedestrians. DIAZ-RAMIREZ is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with two counts of Manslaughter of in the Second Degree, one count of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide and three counts of Assault in the Third Degree. [1]
MANHATTAN, NY
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing

A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Ex-boyfriend questioned after Brooklyn woman's body found inside suitcases

NEW YORK -- Police have taken a woman's ex-boyfriend into custody for questioning after her body parts were found inside two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment.He has not been charged. Last month, the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson were found at an apartment in Cypress Hills. According to investigators, she had an active order of protection against her ex-boyfriend. Police released photos of six potential witnesses. Anyone with information about Johnson's death is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Alleged killer of veteran FDNY Lt. has history of mental illness: Sources

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — The suspect accused of stabbing and killing veteran FDNY Lt. Alison Russo remained at Bellevue Hospital Saturday awaiting his arraignment. Sources told PIX11 that 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos may not be physically present for the criminal proceeding. Instead, the accused attacker could be charged via video conference with the judge. Friends said Russo […]
QUEENS, NY
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller

A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
BRICK, NJ
PIX11

Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Customer wounded by stray bullet inside Brooklyn chicken restaurant after fight erupts outside

A customer was wounded by a stray bullet inside a 24-hour Brooklyn chicken restaurant after a fight erupted outside early Sunday, cops said. The 35-year-old woman was visiting Royal Fried Chicken on Rockaway Parkway and Church Ave. in East Flatbush when a group of men started fighting outside about 4:45 a.m., police said. Someone in the group started shooting and stray slugs pierced a store ...
BROOKLYN, NY

