FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
History of Tony Yayo and His Net WorthMini Feet BlogBrooklyn, NY
The 40th Anniversary of Morris County’s Unsolved Case of Christopher ThomasMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Gang member who did time for manslaughter arrested for shooting fellow ex-con to death in Brooklyn
A gang member who did time for manslaughter has been arrested for shooting a fellow ex-con to death in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday. Harvey French was picked up at his home in the Brownsville Houses and charged with murder and criminal use of a firearm for the April shooting of 56-year-old James Huff. French was also charged with drug possession for a large twist of crack found when he was ...
bkreader.com
NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide
An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
Nassau prosecutors: Boyfriend of victim in Brooklyn body dismemberment case now a suspect
Justin Williams appeared today in Nassau County court on unrelated charges Monday.
Emotionally disturbed teen charged with stabbing sister to death in Brooklyn home
An emotionally disturbed teenager has been charged for the July slaying of his 26-year-old sister at their Brooklyn home, police said Tuesday.
fox5ny.com
Driver indicted in crash that killed 2 people in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A driver that killed two pedestrians in Manhattan is now charged with two counts of manslaughter. Leandro Diaz-Ramirez, 28, is accused of speeding through a red light in Inwood and causing a crash that killed two people. The Bronx man is also charged with assault and two...
15-year-old shot during argument in New York City
NEW YORK – A 15-year-old male was shot in the ankle after an argument inside...
Women in neon green bodysuits sought in caught-on-camera Manhattan subway assault, NYPD says
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A bizarre subway fight unfolded early Sunday morning in a train near the Times Square station, police said. Video shows women in neon green bodysuits fight with some other passengers on a train around 2 a.m. One rider was punched. Another appears to be pushed into a set of seats. One suspect […]
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Manslaughter Charges Against Driver Who Killed Two Pedestrians
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the indictment of LEANDRO DIAZ-RAMIREZ, 28, for speeding through a red light in Inwood and causing a crash that killed two pedestrians. DIAZ-RAMIREZ is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with two counts of Manslaughter of in the Second Degree, one count of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide and three counts of Assault in the Third Degree. [1]
NYPD: Canarsie man identified as victim of Atlantic Avenue subway station fatal stabbing
Police announced Sunday they identified the man who was fatally stabbed at the Atlantic Avenue subway station.
Sources: Teen dies after being shot 4 times in the head in East Orange, N.J.
EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Sources tell CBS New York a teen has died after being shot four times in the head in East Orange. It happened around 3 p.m. on Lincoln Street near Melmore Gardens. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.
Police: Jersey City man arrested for murder in Pennsylvania
They say they found 33-year-old Sean Williams this past Saturday. Williams is accused of killing 28-year-old Jawon Purcell on Memorial Day weekend.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: 2 charged with resisting arrest after Bayonne bar fight, woman bites officer
Two were charged with resisting arrest after a Bayonne bar fight early Sunday morning, with both attempting to avoid being handcuffed and the woman biting an officer – leading to her being pepper sprayed, police said. Damian M. Boyd, 40, of Jersey City, was charged with resisting arrest and...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Jersey City man arrested in Hoboken for discarding gun at housing authority building
A Jersey City man was arrested in Hoboken last week for discarding a gun at a local housing authority building in early September, police said. Keshawn Gregory, 19, of Jersey City, has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. At approximately 1:20 p.m....
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing
A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
Ex-boyfriend questioned after Brooklyn woman's body found inside suitcases
NEW YORK -- Police have taken a woman's ex-boyfriend into custody for questioning after her body parts were found inside two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment.He has not been charged. Last month, the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson were found at an apartment in Cypress Hills. According to investigators, she had an active order of protection against her ex-boyfriend. Police released photos of six potential witnesses. Anyone with information about Johnson's death is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
3 suspects punch, rob man of cell phone, wallet containing $3 aboard Bronx train
The NYPD released surveillance footage of three teen suspects sought in a violent robbery that occurred aboard a Bronx subway train early Sunday, authorities said.
Alleged killer of veteran FDNY Lt. has history of mental illness: Sources
ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — The suspect accused of stabbing and killing veteran FDNY Lt. Alison Russo remained at Bellevue Hospital Saturday awaiting his arraignment. Sources told PIX11 that 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos may not be physically present for the criminal proceeding. Instead, the accused attacker could be charged via video conference with the judge. Friends said Russo […]
New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller
A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
Customer wounded by stray bullet inside Brooklyn chicken restaurant after fight erupts outside
A customer was wounded by a stray bullet inside a 24-hour Brooklyn chicken restaurant after a fight erupted outside early Sunday, cops said. The 35-year-old woman was visiting Royal Fried Chicken on Rockaway Parkway and Church Ave. in East Flatbush when a group of men started fighting outside about 4:45 a.m., police said. Someone in the group started shooting and stray slugs pierced a store ...
