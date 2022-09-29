Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Sangamon County reactivates Rescue Squad
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Sangamon County Rescue Squad is back in action after spending several months on the sideline. The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee unanimously voted to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. In July, they were told to stand down because the rescue squad members were...
foxillinois.com
Residents worry for shopping center's future amid CVS closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — CVS closing on Monday is drawing concerns from residents living nearby. Thirteen of 19 retail spaces on the same strip as CVS in the Country Fair Shopping Center are vacant as well. Resident Angela Styles said most people living in the area are low-income families...
foxillinois.com
Baby Shark Live! to splash into Springfield in November
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Baby Shark Live! is expected to splash into Springfield in November for a Christmas show. The show will be held in the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield on November 11. Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, the Pinkfong Company is...
foxillinois.com
Woman sentenced for attacking man with hammer on Christmas Day
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A woman will spend more than a year behind bars for attacking a man with a hammer. Kimiko L. Schultz, 54, was sentenced on Thursday to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) for aggravated assault. She pleaded guilty to the charge on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Man sentenced in Illinois for cannabis, weapons charges
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Oregon man was sentenced in central Illinois on charges of involving cannabis and weapons. Joshua Hicks, 40, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
foxillinois.com
Pleasant Plains comes together for homecoming parade
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tonight is the first game since a Central Illinois high school athlete was injured in a football game on September 24. Pleasant Plains postponed their homecoming parade because of Jayden Veesenmeyer's injury. But on Friday people lined the streets to show school spirit and support...
foxillinois.com
Moultrie County State's Attorney sues over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Another Illinois state's attorney is filing a lawsuit over the SAFE-T-Act. This time it is Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver joining the list of state's attorneys suing over the portion of the law that eliminates cash bail. “While reform to improve criminal justice is...
foxillinois.com
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is making his way back to central Illinois. He is set to perform once again at the UIS Performing Arts Center. The performance will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2023. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting October 3 for Friends...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
FNR Week 6: Riverton at Auburn
AUBURN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Riverton Hawks take on the Auburn Trojans in our September 30 Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of...
Comments / 0