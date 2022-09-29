SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Oregon man was sentenced in central Illinois on charges of involving cannabis and weapons. Joshua Hicks, 40, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

