DuPont’s $5.2 billion Rogers buyout deal held up by Chinese regulator
(Reuters) -Chemicals maker DuPont De Nemours Inc has received all regulatory approvals for its $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers Corp except from China, the companies said on Friday. DuPont’s all-cash takeover of the engineering materials maker would be its biggest deal since splitting from DowDuPont in 2019. DuPont and...
SocGen board picks investment banking boss Krupa as new CEO
PARIS (Reuters) -French bank Societe Generale said on Friday its board had picked Slawomir Krupa, who currently runs its investment banking business, as its new group chief executive. Krupa’s appointment will be proposed at the next shareholder meeting in May 2023, the bank said in a statement. The board’s...
Activist investor Elliott raises Philip Morris stake
Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Swedish Match to 7.25%, from 5.5% previously, it said in a disclosure Friday, putting pressure on Philip Morris International to raise its bid. By Swedish law, 90% of Swedish Match shareholders need to approve the offer before Oct. 21, but...
Nike slumps on margin pressure from excess inventory, stronger dollar
(Reuters) – Shares of Nike Inc plunged 9% in premarket trading on Friday after the world’s largest sportswear maker warned of tighter margins as it deals with the relentless strengthening of the dollar and markdowns to clear ballooning inventory. Nike expects full-year gross margin to fall 200-250 basis...
Shareholder, regulator pushback ended UBS-Wealthfront deal, SonntagsZeitung reports
ZURICH (Reuters) – Resistance from shareholders and United States regulators torpedoed Swiss bank UBS’s $1.4 billion bid for U.S. digital wealth management group Wealthfront, Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing bank sources it did not identify. UBS and Wealthfront said last month they had agreed to terminate the deal...
Investors dump global bond and equity funds on recession risks
(Reuters) – Global bond and equity funds witnessed massive outflows in the week ended Sept. 28 as worries about a recession grew, with the U.S. Federal Reserve determined to keep interest rates higher to tame inflation pressure. A selloff in British gilts following finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s announcement of...
Take Five: A bumpy home straight
(Reuters) – A tumultuous year for financial markets is entering the home straight, with Britain battling a self-inflicted crisis and markets pouring over U.S. jobs data to determine how much of an impact Fed hikes are having on the U.S. economy. Currencies plumbing multi-year lows in Australia and New...
