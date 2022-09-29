Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Proposition 4 groups discuss Juneau ballot question on Action Line
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Protect Juneau Homeowners Privacy, who are advocating a yes vote, and No on prop 4 both appeared on separate Action Line programs this week to discuss their views on the ballot question. Prop 4 is asking Juneau voters whether to repeal the city's mandatory disclosure ordinance....
kinyradio.com
Sitka campground to close due to helicopter, gravel operations
Sitka, Alaska (KINY) - The Sitka Ranger District is closing Sawmill Creek Campground Road and Beaver Lake Trail Oct. 3, due to helicopter operations. Gravel is being flown in to improve the Beaver Lake Trail. The Sitka Ranger District asks that pedestrians refrain from accessing the area during the closure...
kinyradio.com
Friends of the Flags removes state flags, talks about weekend auction
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Liz Perry, the President & CEO of Travel Juneau shared information on Friends of the Flags Sunday morning. Perry talked about the process of removing the flags. "All volunteers. Everybody's donating their time this Sunday. Tyler Rental has donated the lift. We have other folks who...
kinyradio.com
'Healing' totem, Native screens unveiled on Saturday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tlingit master carver Wayne Price unveiled his healing totem, Kaasei Satú on Saturday afternoon. Kaasei Satú is to remember missing and murdered indigenous women, and all survivors of sexual and domestic violence, a project in coalition with AWARE, Tlingit & Haida, the Wooshkeetaan, the L’eeneidi A’aakw Kwa’an, and CBJ.
kinyradio.com
Friends of the Flags to take down state flags this weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Friends of the Flags will remove the U.S. state flags along Egan Drive between 10th Street and Marine Way on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 7 a.m. Residents should expect temporary right lane closures as the group removes flags from the light poles, and are asked to exercise caution along Egan between 10th Street and Marine Way during the morning.
kinyradio.com
2 recall grounds accepted against Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The municipal attorney and city clerk for Hoonah have accepted a pair of recall grounds against the city's embattled mayor. A total of four recall grounds were lodged against Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers in September. A Hoonah man, Elijah Sheakley, had accused Mayor Byers of using...
ktoo.org
His grandmother was forbidden to speak Lingít in school. Now, school is helping him reclaim it.
The class assignment was to write a letter to anyone they wanted. In Lingít. Eechdaa Dave Ketah chose his late grandmother, the person who spoke Lingít to him when he was growing up in Ketchikan. “And I was telling her that it’s hard learning the language at this...
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat grounds southwest of Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard rescued two people in stormy weather Saturday after their boat ran onto rocks in Pavlof Harbor, southwest Juneau. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka located and hoisted the man and woman, who were stranded on the shore in low-visibility conditions.
kinyradio.com
Sitka city election set for Oct. 4
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Voting in the Sitka 2022 municipal election takes place on Tuesday, and the CBS laid out the timeline for the election. There are three candidates for Mayor. Incumbent Mayor Steven Eisenbeisz, assembly member Kevin Mosher, and Valorie Nelson. Two Assembly seats are open this year. In...
ktoo.org
‘An egregious act of spiritual abuse’: Behind the closure of Juneau’s Memorial Presbyterian Church
This summer, the national branch of the Presbyterian Church issued a formal apology and committed to pay $1 million in reparations for closing a church in Juneau in the 1960s. The Memorial Presbyterian Church had a Native congregation led by Pastor Walter Soboleff. Presbyterian church leaders have determined that closing the church was an act of racism.
kinyradio.com
Forbidden Peak Brewery's 3rd Auketoberfest kicks off Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Forbidden Peak's annual Auketoberfest began Sep. 30th, featuring German-inspired beer and food. Makayla Chappell, Forbidden Peak's marketing and sales manager talked about the brewery's festivities this month. "Auketoberfest is an annual celebration that we have here in Auke Bay, Alaska. Try to feature a lot of...
alaskareporter.com
No arrests made as Juneau death investigation continues
Juneau Police Department continued last Thursday to investigate the area of Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, also known as Brotherhood Bridge Trail, after receiving a report shortly before 4 p.m. last Wednesday that a woman’s body was found in the area. Late Wednesday night in a news release the police...
