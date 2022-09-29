Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
'Long road to recovery': Search and rescue efforts still underway across Florida after Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida earlier this week, leaving residents underwater and facing immense cleanup. One of the places to experience the full force of Hurricane Ian was Charlotte County, Florida. Extensive damage has been reported and the response is still underway with active search and rescue efforts ongoing.
foxillinois.com
Old State Capitol gets new designation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Old State Capitol is being recognized for the important part it played in United States history. The site has now been accepted to the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. It's one of 17 new listings from the 43rd round...
foxillinois.com
IDOT awarded $10 million in grants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced on Friday that $10 million has been awarded to support long-range transportation projects across Illinois. Rebuild Illinois is about giving Illinoisans the quality roads, bridges, and paths they need to get where they’re going safely and quickly,” said...
foxillinois.com
Man sentenced in Illinois for cannabis, weapons charges
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Oregon man was sentenced in central Illinois on charges of involving cannabis and weapons. Joshua Hicks, 40, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Friday Night Rivals Recap Show: Week 6
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Catch highlights and scores from games across Central Illinois on the Friday Night Rivals Recap Show!. BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 42, ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN 20. TOLONO (UNITY) 47, PONTIAC 0. ST. THOMAS MORE @ SCHLARMAN SATURDAY 3 P.M. APOLLO CONFERENCE. LINCOLN 27, MATTOON 7. CHARLESTON 27, TAYLORVILLE 8.
foxillinois.com
Moultrie County State's Attorney sues over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Another Illinois state's attorney is filing a lawsuit over the SAFE-T-Act. This time it is Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver joining the list of state's attorneys suing over the portion of the law that eliminates cash bail. “While reform to improve criminal justice is...
Comments / 0