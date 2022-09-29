ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

foxillinois.com

Old State Capitol gets new designation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Old State Capitol is being recognized for the important part it played in United States history. The site has now been accepted to the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. It's one of 17 new listings from the 43rd round...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

IDOT awarded $10 million in grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced on Friday that $10 million has been awarded to support long-range transportation projects across Illinois. Rebuild Illinois is about giving Illinoisans the quality roads, bridges, and paths they need to get where they’re going safely and quickly,” said...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Man sentenced in Illinois for cannabis, weapons charges

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Oregon man was sentenced in central Illinois on charges of involving cannabis and weapons. Joshua Hicks, 40, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Friday Night Rivals Recap Show: Week 6

Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Catch highlights and scores from games across Central Illinois on the Friday Night Rivals Recap Show!. BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 42, ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN 20. TOLONO (UNITY) 47, PONTIAC 0. ST. THOMAS MORE @ SCHLARMAN SATURDAY 3 P.M. APOLLO CONFERENCE. LINCOLN 27, MATTOON 7. CHARLESTON 27, TAYLORVILLE 8.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Moultrie County State's Attorney sues over SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Another Illinois state's attorney is filing a lawsuit over the SAFE-T-Act. This time it is Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver joining the list of state's attorneys suing over the portion of the law that eliminates cash bail. “While reform to improve criminal justice is...
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL

