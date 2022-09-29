ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Village Inn restaurant on Nine Mile to close, popular restaurant is rumored replacement

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
Pensacola’s Village Inn restaurant on 1590 E. Nine Mile Road will be open for its last day of business on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., longtime Village Inn server Corinne MacCraney said on Thursday.

“It was sad,” MacCraney said of finding out of the closure. “Everyone who has worked here worked here for a very long time.”

MacCraney spent 17 years working for the family-friendly restaurant on and off, where it remained under the same ownership throughout.

The Village Inn was a reliable, unassuming staple for many, where you could find all the homestyle classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner and end on a sweet note with a piece of pie by the slice. If you were lucky, you could even land a free piece on the restaurant's free pie day.

Some of the menu staples included made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, country-fried steak skillets and slow-cooked pot roast and gravy. Also, worth mentioning was the restaurant’s expansive pie menu, with was loaded with a dozen different varieties — ranging from Michigan country apple to a Southern pecan — and could be purchased by the whole pie.

Pensacola was not the first or the last Village Inn on the map, as the franchise has locations in 18 states spanning the United States. The location at 4843 U.S. Highway 90 in Pace will not be affected by the Pensacola location's closure.

What the restaurant will become next is yet to be confirmed. However, MacCraney said it is rumored to become Another Broken Egg, marking the second location for Pensacola. The first location is at 721 E. Gregory St.

Another Broken Egg could not confirm this location to the News Journal.

“I cannot comment on a second location in Pensacola at this time,” Brandy Blackwell Senior Director of Marketing for Another Broken Egg, wrote in an email Thursday.

