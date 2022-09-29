ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Sisson
Person
Eliud Kipchoge
Person
Amos Kipruto
Person
Kenenisa Bekele
FanSided

Formula 1: Carlos Sainz Jr. facing elimination in Singapore

Carlos Sainz Jr. can be mathematically eliminated from winning the 2022 Formula 1 world championship in the Singapore Grand Prix. Following the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. is one of five drivers with a chance to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship. Of those...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Leamington Spa veteran completes 'humbling' UK coastline run

A former soldier who has finished a coastline run around the UK for charity called the journey "humbling and eye-opening". Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, started in March in Liverpool and returned to the city on Saturday. He covered 5,000 miles (8,046km) and raised more than £50,000 towards a residential...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Marathon#Boston Marathon#Chicago Marathon#German
BBC

Welsh Feathers lose second Test to Uganda

Welsh Feathers were beaten 46-64 by Uganda in the second Test between the nations at the House of Sport in Cardiff. Sarie Warkins made her Welsh debut, a day after they had lost 47-56 to Uganda. On Saturday, Sara Moore's side led 16-11 after the first quarter but the She...
SPORTS
ESPN

FIBA World Cup Day 8 Live: Opals suffer heartbreaking loss to China

It's semifinal day at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney, with the top four sides facing off for their chance to reach the gold medal match. The United States smashed Puerto Rico to set up a clash with Canada, while hosts Australia made easy work of Belgium to go on to face rivals China.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy