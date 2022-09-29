Read full article on original website
Debutant Amos Kipruto of Kenya wins London Marathon
Debutant Amos Kipruto has won the men's race at the London Marathon
Yehualaw becomes youngest woman to win London Marathon despite faceplant
Yalemzerf Yehualaw became the youngest woman to win the London Marathon despite tripping on a speed bump, while Amos Kipruto took the men’s race
SkySports
London Marathon: Yalemzerf Yehualaw wins women's race while Amos Kipruto takes glory in the men's
The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in 2:17.25, the third fastest time at the event. "I did not see the bump coming. I have some feeling in my hip and knee," she said.
Here are every nation's home and away kits for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Ghana, Brazil, and South Korea all have beautiful new kits for the tournament, but not every nation is as fortunate.
FIFA・
BBC
London Marathon 2022: Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner set new course records in wheelchair races
Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner set new course records as they completed an all-Swiss sweep of the London Marathon wheelchair titles. Four-time champion Hug defended his 2021 crown in one hour, 24 minutes and 38 seconds, holding off a late overtake attempt by American Daniel Romanchuk. Great Britain's David Weir...
Formula 1: Carlos Sainz Jr. facing elimination in Singapore
Carlos Sainz Jr. can be mathematically eliminated from winning the 2022 Formula 1 world championship in the Singapore Grand Prix. Following the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. is one of five drivers with a chance to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship. Of those...
BBC
Cardiff Half Marathon: Kenyan pair Geoffrey Koech and Beatrice Cheserek win titles
Geoffrey Koech won the men's elite race at the Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday. The Kenyan just failed to beat the hour mark, crossing the line in 1:00:01, with Gizealaw Ayana second and fellow Ethiopian Chimdessa Gudeta third. Beatrice Cheserek secured a Kenyan double by winning the women's race in...
BBC
Leamington Spa veteran completes 'humbling' UK coastline run
A former soldier who has finished a coastline run around the UK for charity called the journey "humbling and eye-opening". Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, started in March in Liverpool and returned to the city on Saturday. He covered 5,000 miles (8,046km) and raised more than £50,000 towards a residential...
U.K.・
BBC
Welsh Feathers lose second Test to Uganda
Welsh Feathers were beaten 46-64 by Uganda in the second Test between the nations at the House of Sport in Cardiff. Sarie Warkins made her Welsh debut, a day after they had lost 47-56 to Uganda. On Saturday, Sara Moore's side led 16-11 after the first quarter but the She...
Rallying-Rovanpera becomes youngest champion with NZ victory
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Finland's Kalle Rovanpera became the youngest ever World Rally Championship winner on Sunday as he clinched his sixth victory of the season at Rally New Zealand to claim the title a day after his 22nd birthday.
ESPN
FIBA World Cup Day 8 Live: Opals suffer heartbreaking loss to China
It's semifinal day at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney, with the top four sides facing off for their chance to reach the gold medal match. The United States smashed Puerto Rico to set up a clash with Canada, while hosts Australia made easy work of Belgium to go on to face rivals China.
Nairo Quintana to leave Arkéa-Samsic, six weeks after signing new contract
The Colombian is currently appealing his Tour de France disqualification
ng-sportingnews.com
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2022 Singapore Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc takes pole position again
Around the tight and technically challenging corners of the Marina Bay Circuit, it was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who took the all-important pole position for Sunday's 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. In an exhilarating final qualification session, eight of the final 10 drivers on track held the lead at some point but...
