Furry Friends at 4: Martin the puppy
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another animal looking for a home. This week she brought Martin, a puppy rescued from Puerto Rico.
Ghastly thrills at Weekend of The Wicked
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky season is upon us, and Bangor is kicking off the Halloween season with the Weekend of the Wicked at the Cross Insurance Center. Vendors, cosplayers, celebrities and more took part in this spooktacular three-day event. Put on by Bangor Comic and Toy Con, the weekend...
Mainer living in FL tucks baby in plastic bin, recounts tale of survival during Hurricane Ian
A Maine woman, who now lives in the Fort Myers area, ignored the mandatory evacuation orders, and was forced to swim to safety with her three-month-old son tucked inside a plastic storage bin. Callie Brown grew up in Skowhegan. Her parents still live in Maine. Cell phone video captured their...
Local community celebrates Hampden Fall Fest
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Hampden hosted its first Fall Fest Sunday. There was not only bounce houses and outdoor games for kids, but corn hole and food for adults too. Local vendors showcased their art to the public. Organizers say Hampden Fall Fest celebrates this special time...
4th Annual Maine Garlic Festival held at Lake George Regional Park in Skowhegan
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 4th annual Maine Garlic Festival was held at Lake George Regional Park in Skowhegan on Sunday from 9:30 am to 3 pm. Day two of this year’s festival brought even more live music, kayaking, games and vendors. There was also wood fired pizza, courtesy of the Maine Grain Alliance. Organizers say that funds from admission and vendor fees help keep the Park running.
$1 Million goal met for Champion the Cure Challenge
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - For the first time ever, Champion the Cure Challenge has raised more than $1 million. Back in August, an anonymous donor challenged the community by offering $250,000 in matching funds to meet a total that had never been reached in the 13-year history of the challenge.
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Maine
It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketches Set In Bangor
Season 48 of Saturday Night Live is set to premiere this weekend, with host Miles Teller, who is red hot off the success of "Top Gun: Maverick", and musical guest, Kendrick Lamar. It’s always cool when Bangor, or for that matter, anyplace in Maine gets mentioned in a movie or...
Mainers experience Living History Days
BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - Mainers learned a lot during Living History Days at Leonard’s Mills in Bradley this weekend. People re-enacted scenes from the 18th century as craftsman, blacksmiths, and potters. There was wagon rides, bean-hole beans, and fresh-pressed cider. We came across a civil war encampment where we...
Mason’s Brewing Has an Epic Response to a Customer Review
When Mason's got a really dumb customer review, they didn't hold back. Bravo!!. Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, is a fantastic local establishment that serves up tasty craft beers, and some of the best food in the area. This extremely popular location has many loyal customers, but every now and then, you get some criticism that isn't very constructive.
Look: Moose pays unexpected visit to Maine daycare
Children at a Maine daycare looked out a window and took in an unusual sight -- a moose visiting the campus.
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Bangor Police searching for missing woman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. 35-year-old Nicole Tufo was last heard from on September 8. Bangor Police say she’s about five feet tall and 105 pounds. She has star tattoos on her ears and...
Winslow home damaged after car crashes into it
Police say the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a home in Winslow on Monday suffered a medical event. According to CBS 13 news, the crash happened Monday afternoon at a home on China Road. There was no word on the driver’s condition Monday afternoon. No one else...
Maine Garlic Fest continues Sunday
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - There’s still time to catch one of Maine’s most fragrant festivals in Canaan. Maine’s Garlic Fest will host its second day at Lake George Regional park Sunday. Garlic lovers will celebrate its many forms with a variety of food displays. It’s plenty more...
Jury selection begins for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection for a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her son got underway Monday. 36-year-old Jessica Trefethen is charged with murder for the death of her son, 3-year-old Maddox Williams, in June of last year. Maddox died after Trefethen brought him to the hospital because...
Town community celebrates “Carmel Days”
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Carmel residents celebrated their town this weekend. “Carmel Days” kicked off Friday evening with a bonfire and kids parade. The theme this year was hunting and fishing. There was a number of activities, including face painting, kids games, live music and professional chain saw demonstrations.
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
Police on scene of vehicle crash in house in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a house on China Road in Winslow. It happened after noon on Monday. We do not have many details but we do have a crew on the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.
Police Looking For Help In Locating Missing Maine Woman
According to WABI, police in Bangor are looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from the area. Sadly, she has been missing for the better part of a month. 35 year old Nicole Tufo was last seen on September 8th. She is described as being five feet...
