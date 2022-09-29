Read full article on original website
kprl.com
Other Stories This Friday 09.30.2022
The CHP identifies the Los Osos man who was killed in a fatal crash on highway 41 early Monday. He’s 20-year-old Justin William West of Los Osos. His car rolled when it left highway 41 south of Bear Ridge road, past Cerro Alto campground between Atascadero and Morro Bay.
Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022
Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
Oktoberfest 09.30.2022
Tomorrow is the first day of October, and that brings Oktoberfest back to the north county. The fundraiser is tomorrow afternoon and evening at Harris Stage Lines on North River road in Paso Robles. That’s next to River K Pumpkin Patch. For more information you can go to Neighboraid’s...
Colony Days Tomorrow 09.30.2022
The Colony Day parade is tomorrow in Atascadero. Terrie Banish tells us the parade is at 10:00 Saturday morning. Then there will be a dog costume contest at noon. The weiner dog races begin shortly after the costume contest. And they are a lot of fun to watch. A lot...
North County Weather 09.30.2022
Mostly sunny, but much cooler today. Highs near 87 in Paso Robles. 83 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 52. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny but cooler. High’s near 82 in Paso Robles. 78 in Atascadero. WSW winds...
