Football

WTOP

Today in Sports History-Bobby Thomson hits his 3-run homer

1942 — With a victory in the Jockey Club Gold Cup, Whirlaway becomes the first horse to amass more than $500,000 in lifetime earnings. 1951 — Bobby Thomson hits a three-run homer off Ralph Branca of the Brooklyn Dodgers with one out in the bottom of the ninth to give the New York Giants a dramatic 5-4 playoff victory and the National League pennant.
WTOP

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .303; Giménez, Cleveland, .302; N.Lowe, Texas, .302; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 131; Altuve, Houston, 101; Semien, Texas, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 93; Bregman, Houston,...
WTOP

Castillo strikes out 8, surging Mariners drop A's 5-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Castillo struck out eight in six innings of two-hit ball and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Saturday to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays in their bid to host an AL wild-card series. Castillo (8-6) retired 16 in a row...
Colorado State
WTOP

Reds aim to end 5-game losing streak, play the Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (60-98, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Anderson (2-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (5-7, 3.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -167, Reds +143. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati...
WTOP

Marlins ace Alcantara shut down for the rest of the season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Miami Marlins are shutting down ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara for the rest of the season. Manager Don Mattingly announced the move Saturday before the Marlins played the Milwaukee Brewers. The decision was not Alcantara’s, according to Mattingly. “Sandy was, obviously, he’s one of those...
WTOP

Triple-A Championship

WTOP

Dodgers host the Rockies, try to extend home win streak

Colorado Rockies (65-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (8-13, 5.12 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (15-4, 2.54 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -306, Rockies +246; over/under is 8...
Kody Clemens
Connor Seabold
Nathan Eovaldi
Matt Manning
WTOP

Marlins win in 12, putting Brewers' playoff hopes on ropes

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miguel Rojas knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th inning to give the Miami Marlins a 4-3 win over the Brewers on Sunday, deflating Milwaukee’s playoff hopes in the race for the final National League wild-card spot. Milwaukee (84-75) is two...
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — KANSAS CITY: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Mike Danna, T Darian Kinnard, DE Benton Whitley, DE Joshua Kaindoh. TAMPA BAY: DT Akiem Hicks, CB Zyon McCollum, WR Scotty Miller, WR Breshad Perriman, TE Kyle Rudolph, QB Kyle Trask.
WTOP

Allen rallies Bills to win after Ravens' 4th-down try fails

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday. With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens (2-2) had...
WTOP

Grizzlies sign center Steven Adams to multiyear extension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies gave center Steven Adams a multiyear contract extension Saturday after the center’s strong first season with the team. Adams averaged career highs of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists to go with his 6.9 points per game in 76 games after being acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans. The 6-foot-11 native of New Zealand set a franchise record and led the NBA with 349 offensive rebounds, an average of 4.6 per game.
WTOP

Pierce's performance bright spot in dismal Texans season

HOUSTON (AP) — High-energy and never without a smile, rookie Dameon Pierce is one of the few bright spots in what’s already become another dismal season for the winless Houston Texans. Pierce, a fourth-round pick from Florida, had his best game so far in Sunday’s 34-24 loss to...
The Associated Press

Dorrell out as coach at Colorado after 0-5 start to season

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game. The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006). “I want everybody to know that I have a ton of respect for Coach Dorrell and the way he led our football program with integrity,” Colorado director of athletics Rick George said. “He helped us navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and did so with a lot of class. He made our young men better off the field, both in the classroom and in the community. He led our program to the highest GPA in our history, and his team was involved in a lot of different community activities. “Karl’s a good man, I have a ton of respect for him and I wish him nothing (but the) best in his future endeavors.
WTOP

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Bleak outlooks for Oklahoma, Wisconsin

Can’t hide problems when conference play starts. The second month of the college football season often reveals issues that nonconference play might have masked and which teams could be in for long seasons. Things have quickly gotten bleak for No. 18 Oklahoma and Wisconsin. The Sooners lost for the...
Boston Red Sox
Detroit Tigers
Kansas City Royals
WTOP

Chubb, Browns face 'heavyweight' run test against Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons coach Arthur Smith knows what to expect from a Cleveland Browns offense that revolves around Nick Chubb’s powerful runs. “They’re coming to mash you,” Smith said. Smith wants Atlanta’s rushing attack led by Cordarrelle Patterson to mash back. Chubb, the NFL’s...
WTOP

Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
