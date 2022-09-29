Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Marketing Morsels: Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile Gets an AriZona Infusion, Tide’s Lucky Jersey Plea and More
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Welcome to Marketing Morsels, a menu of delightful news items from the past week. Enjoy the assortment, from...
AdWeek
Celebrity Entrepreneurs Aim for Light Touch—if at all—in Mixing Politics and Marketing
Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. Celebrities’ political and personal beliefs unavoidably impact the brands they’re affiliated with—whether it’s a business they own or a brand partner paying them for sponsorship.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: AMV BBDO, Baldwin&, MassiveMusic & More
This week is finishing up with exciting new hires and promotions at the top agencies around the world. Let’s see who migrated where in today’s roster updates. Airship’s board of directors welcomed Cindy Davis as its newest member. Davis is an industry veteran with decades of experience driving customer relationships through digital-first strategies, serving brands like Bed Bath & Beyond, The Walt Disney Company and Walmart.
AdWeek
Heinz Urges Ketchup Lovers to 'Eat Fearlessly' With the Unstainable Thobe
At the heart of many of Heinz’s campaigns is a spirit that shirks the idea of moderation. Whether that means turning its product into a wide-ranging pasta sauce or morphing fries into spoons for easier condiment consumption, the brand has developed multiple products and stunts that ultimately encourage its more devout fans to enjoy the sauces they love liberally.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Branding to LGBTQ+ Communities Should Be a Metrics Innovation Goldmine
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Sometimes the most creative aspect of a campaign is its results. I’ve seen success measured in the number of phone calls to Sweden and the volume of “Lucky Iron Fish” distributed worldwide. Match.com could just tout memberships but instead measures the number of second dates they’ve made possible. It’s a more compelling metric.
AdWeek
California Pizza Kitchen Is Boycotting Pizza
If there is one thing California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is known for, it’s, well, pizza. Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, the brand has become one of the best-known pizza chains in the country through the strength of its unique menu including, of course, the California-style pizza.
AdWeek
Meta Settles Data-Scraping Lawsuit Filed by Facebook in October 2020
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). In yet another example of the swift justice system in the U.S. at its finest, Meta reached a...
LAW・
AdWeek
Diageo Lends Brand Clout to Genderless Apparel at NYFW With 'Fluidity Is Freedom'
Private Policy, one of several fashion brands that has embraced the idea of genderless clothing, hit the runway at New York Fashion Week with a more anthropological sensibility than most marketers. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Tiffany Moustakas. Tiffany Moustakas is Adweek's news and engagement editor,...
Comments / 0