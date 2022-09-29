ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: AMV BBDO, Baldwin&, MassiveMusic & More

This week is finishing up with exciting new hires and promotions at the top agencies around the world. Let’s see who migrated where in today’s roster updates. Airship’s board of directors welcomed Cindy Davis as its newest member. Davis is an industry veteran with decades of experience driving customer relationships through digital-first strategies, serving brands like Bed Bath & Beyond, The Walt Disney Company and Walmart.
AdWeek

Heinz Urges Ketchup Lovers to 'Eat Fearlessly' With the Unstainable Thobe

At the heart of many of Heinz’s campaigns is a spirit that shirks the idea of moderation. Whether that means turning its product into a wide-ranging pasta sauce or morphing fries into spoons for easier condiment consumption, the brand has developed multiple products and stunts that ultimately encourage its more devout fans to enjoy the sauces they love liberally.
AdWeek

Branding to LGBTQ+ Communities Should Be a Metrics Innovation Goldmine

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Sometimes the most creative aspect of a campaign is its results. I’ve seen success measured in the number of phone calls to Sweden and the volume of “Lucky Iron Fish” distributed worldwide. Match.com could just tout memberships but instead measures the number of second dates they’ve made possible. It’s a more compelling metric.
AdWeek

California Pizza Kitchen Is Boycotting Pizza

If there is one thing California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is known for, it’s, well, pizza. Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, the brand has become one of the best-known pizza chains in the country through the strength of its unique menu including, of course, the California-style pizza.
AdWeek

Meta Settles Data-Scraping Lawsuit Filed by Facebook in October 2020

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). In yet another example of the swift justice system in the U.S. at its finest, Meta reached a...
