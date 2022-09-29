ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Club 93.7

Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?

It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Meet the Elderly Michigan Couple That Survived for Days Lost in the Woods

Butch and Janice Duncan never thought they'd make it out alive but somehow the elderly Michigan couple managed to survive being stranded in the woods for days. Has this ever happened to you? You're in unfamiliar territory and you take a wrong turn. Before you know it, you're hopelessly lost, seemingly caught in a maze that feels like it has no exit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Charleys Cheesesteaks Opening Soon in Mt. Morris Township

By now, you've probably noticed that Kentucky Fried Chicken on Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township is gone and something new is standing in its place. The national restaurant chain, Charleys Cheesesteaks is coming to Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township, and they're almost ready to open their doors to the public.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

5 Michigan Counties You Can’t Pronounce or Locate

All of us were supposed to learn Michigan History (and I assume geography) back in the day. LakeVille Community Schools in Otisville (my old stomping grounds) dedicated an entire class in middle school to Michigan History. Admittedly, learning 83 county names & locations didn't hold up in my brain over time, either.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Is Devil’s Night Still a Thing in Michigan?

Devil's Night is very unique to Detroit and Michigan, but has it gone away?. Michiganders, especially those from Detroit, are very familiar with Devil's Night. However, Devil's Night isn't very widely known outside the Mitten. Sure, some people in the midwest might have an idea, but outside of that people have no idea what you are talking about.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Three Abandoned Homes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The fascination with abandoned structures never ends. The gallery below features images of three abandoned homes, at undisclosed locations in the Upper Peninsula. The first house is...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

13 Unmistakable Michigan Things to Dress as for Halloween 2022

October is finally here. Show some Michigan pride with these costumes. If there is one holiday that really makes friends and families compete for the best of the best, it is Halloween. Sure, you will always take pride in making the best holiday dinner for your family, but consistently having the best Halloween costumes is a way better feeling.
MICHIGAN STATE
Public Safety
Club 93.7

New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location

Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Two Arrested After Michigan State Trooper Shot During Undercover Investigation

After an early morning manhunt, two people in the Detroit area have been arrested for shooting a Michigan State Police officer early this morning. The undercover trooper was shot and critically wounded at about 1:30 this morning near an apartment complex on Detroit's west side. The undercover narcotics officer was in the area when shots were fired by an unknown person. The officer was said to be struck in the body and taken to an area hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Top Dogs – These Are the Five Most Popular Dog Breeds in Michigan

Michiganders love their furry four-legged companions. That's why nearly half of the state's residents own dogs. Everyone loves dogs, right? If not, we can't be friends. Earlier this year, Puppy Spot put out a list of the top five dog breeds in Michigan. These lists vary from year to year and sometimes look completely different depending on who does the study. Let's take a look at their results for 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It

Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

