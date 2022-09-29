Read full article on original website
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
These Unsolved Michigan Homicides Have Been on the Books for More Than 25 Years
Homicides aren't solved in an expedient manner like they are on TV. We seem to have become accustomed to figuring out who the bad guy is and seeing him in cuffs all in the span of about 46 minutes. Unfortunately, that's not the norm and not the case for the 15 people you're about to meet below.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
Meet the Elderly Michigan Couple That Survived for Days Lost in the Woods
Butch and Janice Duncan never thought they'd make it out alive but somehow the elderly Michigan couple managed to survive being stranded in the woods for days. Has this ever happened to you? You're in unfamiliar territory and you take a wrong turn. Before you know it, you're hopelessly lost, seemingly caught in a maze that feels like it has no exit.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Two Michigan Towns Make Top 18 Places in U.S. for Trick or Treating
Trick or treating is serious business in Michigan. When you're a kid, there is nothing more serious in life than candy. Halloween not only allows them to dress in their favorite costume but also gives them the opportunity to rake in weeks worth of free candy. To make sure the...
Charleys Cheesesteaks Opening Soon in Mt. Morris Township
By now, you've probably noticed that Kentucky Fried Chicken on Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township is gone and something new is standing in its place. The national restaurant chain, Charleys Cheesesteaks is coming to Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township, and they're almost ready to open their doors to the public.
5 Michigan Counties You Can’t Pronounce or Locate
All of us were supposed to learn Michigan History (and I assume geography) back in the day. LakeVille Community Schools in Otisville (my old stomping grounds) dedicated an entire class in middle school to Michigan History. Admittedly, learning 83 county names & locations didn't hold up in my brain over time, either.
Michigan Lottery On The Line – Man Ignores Call About $100K Win
This may change your mind about not answering calls from unknown numbers. A Michigan man recently ignored a call from an unknown number, as it turns out - it was the Michigan Lottery calling to inform him of a $100,000 win. According to FOX 5 New York, the Washtenaw County...
Is Devil’s Night Still a Thing in Michigan?
Devil's Night is very unique to Detroit and Michigan, but has it gone away?. Michiganders, especially those from Detroit, are very familiar with Devil's Night. However, Devil's Night isn't very widely known outside the Mitten. Sure, some people in the midwest might have an idea, but outside of that people have no idea what you are talking about.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Fastest Growing Cities?
You may not like the hustle and bustle of a booming city or maybe that is exactly what you are looking for. Both matter if you are a current Michigan resident or looking to move to the Great Lakes State. If you don't want to live in a growing city,...
Three Abandoned Homes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The fascination with abandoned structures never ends. The gallery below features images of three abandoned homes, at undisclosed locations in the Upper Peninsula. The first house is...
13 Unmistakable Michigan Things to Dress as for Halloween 2022
October is finally here. Show some Michigan pride with these costumes. If there is one holiday that really makes friends and families compete for the best of the best, it is Halloween. Sure, you will always take pride in making the best holiday dinner for your family, but consistently having the best Halloween costumes is a way better feeling.
New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location
Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
Sweet Bloomfield Airbnb Comes With Indoor Pool and Tennis Court
If leaving the state isn't your thing, this rental in Bloomfield Hills is for you. Family reunions are cool and all, but how many times can you all go to grandma's house before you run out of things to do and get bored? Try something new with the family and go to a place that has everything you need for a weekend of fun.
Two Arrested After Michigan State Trooper Shot During Undercover Investigation
After an early morning manhunt, two people in the Detroit area have been arrested for shooting a Michigan State Police officer early this morning. The undercover trooper was shot and critically wounded at about 1:30 this morning near an apartment complex on Detroit's west side. The undercover narcotics officer was in the area when shots were fired by an unknown person. The officer was said to be struck in the body and taken to an area hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition.
This Michigan Man is a Breakfast Hero – He Invented Pop-Tarts in 1964
You're about to meet the man who has made mornings delicious for many generations of kids. Bill Post is the breakfast hero who invented Pop-Tarts way back in 1964. Mr. Post just celebrated his 95th birthday and recently sat down with Fox 17 in Grand Rapids to talk about how Kellogg's Pop-Tarts got their start right here in Michigan.
Michigan Ranks High On List Of Most Live Music-Obsessed States
Michigan is obsessed with live music and there is actual proof to back that statement up. The Great Lakes State did not come in at number one, but Michigan did make the top 10 on a list of The Most & Least Live Music Obsessed States. So how exactly was...
Top Dogs – These Are the Five Most Popular Dog Breeds in Michigan
Michiganders love their furry four-legged companions. That's why nearly half of the state's residents own dogs. Everyone loves dogs, right? If not, we can't be friends. Earlier this year, Puppy Spot put out a list of the top five dog breeds in Michigan. These lists vary from year to year and sometimes look completely different depending on who does the study. Let's take a look at their results for 2022.
Crews Begin Demolition Process in Flint Hogarth Ave. Neighborhood [PHOTOS]
More than ten months after a house explosion on Flint's west side killed two people and injured several others, crews have finally begun demolishing homes that were destroyed by the blast. Why the Delay?. It's been more than ten months since the November 22, 2021 explosion gained national attention and...
Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It
Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
