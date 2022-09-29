After an early morning manhunt, two people in the Detroit area have been arrested for shooting a Michigan State Police officer early this morning. The undercover trooper was shot and critically wounded at about 1:30 this morning near an apartment complex on Detroit's west side. The undercover narcotics officer was in the area when shots were fired by an unknown person. The officer was said to be struck in the body and taken to an area hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition.

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO