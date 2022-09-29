Read full article on original website
Dramatic images show spacecraft collision with an asteroid
The DART mission made history this week when it successfully slammed into an asteroid -- and we got to see it happen live, from millions of miles away. As the spacecraft for NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test neared its target Monday, images streamed back to Earth at the rate of one per second of the asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits a larger space rock called Didymos.
