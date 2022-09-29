Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold an open auditions for The Sweet Delilah Swim Club on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. This hilarious and touching show features five very different but deeply connected Southern women whose friendships began on their college swim team. Each summer they meet for a reunion at the same beach cottage in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Visiting them on four weekends over thirty-three years, we learn of their lives, loves, and losses. A heartfelt comedy about friendships that last forever.

