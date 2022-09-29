Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Emma Clark Library to hold Pet food drive through October 31
As part of “The Great Give Back” through Suffolk County libraries, Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will hold a Pet Food Drive through the month of October. They will be accepting new pet supplies (food, blankets, leashes, etc) in the Library lobby. All are welcome to donate (residents or non-residents) during Library hours. Library teen volunteers will then drop off the donated items at various locations. Questions? Call 631-941-4080.
Renaissance Studio owner retires, remembers Smithtown’s past commerce
Smithtown residents have grown accustomed to an ever-changing Main Street, with businesses moving in and out on a regular basis. Recently, James Cress Florist moved a few doors down from its original location. For the last few months, people have noticed that the photos of smiling families, brides and grooms no longer fill the window of Renaissance Studio at 39 W. Main as the images have done for more than four decades.
Winners of 29th annual Gurwin Photo Contest announced at Sept. 20 reception
‘A good photograph is one that communicates a fact, touches the heart, leaves the viewer a changed person for having seen it.’ – Irving Penn. Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack revealed the winners of its 29th annual Photo Contest at an award ceremony and reception at the recently opened Fountaingate Garden’s Life Plan Community’s Clubhouse on Sept. 20. The highlight of the evening was a traditional slide show of the winning selections from this and previous years. Winners were also given the option of sending in a video describing their photo and process.
Kids Korner: Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2022
Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor through the month of September to enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids. Call 367-3418. Kids Creatures of the Night. Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for a “not...
WMHO to host walking tour experience at the Stony Brook Grist Mill
Join the Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) in a new walking tour experience, Unwind & Uncork History: The Story of Wine & the Stony Brook Grist Mill on Friday, September 30 at 11 a.m. (3 p.m. tour is sold out!) In this walking tour experience, tour-goers will “uncork” the stories...
Port Jefferson post office: Serving residents for over 200 years
Port Jefferson’s first post office, known as “Satucket,” was established in 1801 with Zachariah Hawkins as its postmaster. About 1806-7, Hawkins moved from Setauket to Port Jefferson, settling near the southeast corner of Myrtle Avenue and Main Street in a building that was to be his house and store, as well as the post office. The site is now occupied by Infant Jesus Roman Catholic Church. By 1811, the “Satucket” post office had been renamed “Drown Meadow.”
Funeral arrangements finalized for Huntington resident, paramedic attacked in Queens
Funeral services have been made for a nearly 30-year member of the Huntington Community First Aid Squad, Allison Russo-Elling. Russo-Elling, in addition to her volunteer work in Huntington, was a lieutenant with the New York City Fire Department and a 24-year veteran of the FDNY. She was also a 9/11 first responder.
Shelter Pet of the Week: Gina
This week’s shelter pet is Gina, a brown tabby cat who arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter in late August after being abandoned outside a local grocery store. Gina was a little shell shocked initially, but as she learns to trust, she is becoming a sweet little lady. She is approximately two years old and has no medical issues. She would do best in a quiet home.
Pumpkin patch ‘grows’ in East Northport
Union United Methodist Church, 1019 Pulaski Road, East Northport invites the community to its ‘Pumpkin Patch’ fundraiser from Oct. 1 to 31. Hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays to Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Columbus Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Choose from pumpkins big and small, gourds and mums. The pumpkin bakery with breads, pies, muffins and more will also be open along with a pumpkin store featuring carving kits, decorations, crafts and books. For more information, call 631-261-1303.
Hundreds celebrate German heritage at Smithtown church
The German Festival returned to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Smithtown on Sept. 17. The last two years the event could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s return marked the fifth German festival St. Andrew’s has held. Longtime church member Barbara English heads up the event.
Theatre Three to hold open auditions for ‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’
Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold an open auditions for The Sweet Delilah Swim Club on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. This hilarious and touching show features five very different but deeply connected Southern women whose friendships began on their college swim team. Each summer they meet for a reunion at the same beach cottage in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Visiting them on four weekends over thirty-three years, we learn of their lives, loves, and losses. A heartfelt comedy about friendships that last forever.
Kids Korner: September 22 to 29, 2022
Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor through the month of September to enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids. Call 367-3418. Pumpkin Party – just added!. Celebrate the first day of fall with a pumpkin party...
The Halal Hut celebrates grand opening in Stony Brook with ribbon cutting
The community came out to celebrate the grand opening of The Halal Hut in Stony Brook on Sept. 2 with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by members of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce and Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich. Located at 1075 North Country Road, the business is the...
Oil painter Robert Roehrig to be featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown
Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced in a press release that the works of East Setauket artist Robert Roehrig will be on view at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown from September 19 to November 17. The exhibition, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, can be viewed during regular banking hours Monday – Thursday 9 am – 4 pm; Friday 9 am – 6 pm; Saturday 9 am – 1 pm.
North Shore school districts embrace English language learners
School districts across the North Shore have experienced an increase in English language learners over the last several years. English language learner refers to a student who is age 5 or older and who is learning English as a New Language — formerly known as English as a Second Language. This is an approach in which students who are not native English speakers are mainly taught in English. The respective abbreviated current terms are ELL and ENL.
Local doctors address how to handle a mental health emergency
Long Island residents have taken CPR classes and learned lifesaving basics to help others with injuries through programs like “Stop the Bleed.”. Those may be more difficult to diagnose or understand, particularly for people who may not know the person in emotional distress. While Suffolk County Police Department officers...
Theater Review: Theatre Three rolls the dice and comes up with a winning ‘Guys and Dolls’
These familiar songs are part of the rich tapestry that makes up American musical theatre history and all are in the classic, Guys and Dolls, the perfect choice to launch Theatre Three into its 52nd season of bringing fine entertainment to Long Island audiences. Frank Loesser’s stunning music combined with...
PJS/T civic hosts meet the candidates forum for state offices
The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association held its Meet the Candidates forum at Comsewogue Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Democratic and Republican nominees for New York State’s 1st Senate District and 4th Assembly District attended this civic meeting. The candidates received time to deliver opening statements, then answered questions covering a range of local subjects, followed by closing remarks.
The Jazz Loft’s annual Harbor Jazz Fest returns to Stony Brook Village
The Jazz Loft, located along the charming Stony Brook waterfront and nearby historic village, presents the 7th annual Harbor Jazz Festival, four celebratory days of jazz featuring internationally-known acts, including the Harry Allen Quartet, Rubens De La Corte Brazilian Ensemble, Ray Anderson Pocket Brass Band, Nicole Zuraitis and her All Star Band and more, from Sept. 21 to 24.
Angela’s House receives donation from Alati Foundation
Medford-based Angela’s House, a 501c3 non-profit organization that assists families caring for children that are medically fragile, chronically ill or living with a life threatening illness, has announced it has received a $33,000 gift from the Andrew Alati Foundation. Andrew was a 13-year-old boy from Long Island who was struck and killed in Levittown, while riding home on his bike in 2019.
