Hopkinsville, KY

UHA Rolls Past Lady Colonels to Reach 8th District Title Match (w/PHOTOS)

The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are headed back to the 8th District soccer championship game for the 8th consecutive season. The Lady Blazers advanced by blanking Christian County Monday night 5-0 at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The UHA Lady Blazers controlled the match from the very beginning, staying...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Blazers Looking for 3rd Straight District Title

The University Heights Academy Blazers will be looking for their third championship in a row as the 8th District boys’ soccer tournament gets underway this week. The tourney starts Tuesday evening at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The Blazers will open play in the first semifinal at 5:30pm as...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Lady Colonels Compete in 2022 Quad State Tournament

While it was not the finish they would have liked, the Christian County Lady Colonels very nearly came up with some solid wins over the weekend at the Quad State Tournament in Paducah. The Lady Colonels finished with six losses at the event, however, three of those were three set losses in which Christian County had the opportunity to snag the win.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Caldwell Goes 1-5 at Quad State Tournament

The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team faced some strong competition in the Quad State Tournament at McCracken County on Friday and Saturday. However, the Lady Tigers won just one of six matches in the competition. The Lady Tigers claimed a 2-1 decision over Christian County in their final game...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Rebels Looking for First Regional Trip Since 2013

The Todd County Central Rebels will be looking to make their first trip to the 4th Region boys’ soccer tournament as the 13th District tournament gets underway Monday night in Franklin. The Rebels, who are having one of the best seasons in school history, will take on Russellville Monday night at 7:00pm.
FRANKLIN, KY
8th District Girls’ Soccer Championship Could Be Up for Grabs

The girls’ 8th District soccer tournament could be one of the most wide-open affairs in recent memory. The tournament gets underway Monday evening at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The first game Monday night will find the UHA Lady Blazers taking on the Christian County Lady Colonels. The top-seeded...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Lady Rebels Looking to Make it Back-to-Back Regional Appearances

The Todd County Central Lady Rebels will be looking to make it back-to-back trips to the 4th Region girls’ soccer tournament as the 13th District tournament gets underway Monday night in Franklin. The Lady Rebels start the tournament trail Monday evening at 5:30 when they take on the Russellville Lady Panthers.
FRANKLIN, KY
#Hoptown Upends#The Hopkinsville Tigers
Can Lyon County Repeat as Girls Soccer District Champs?

The Fifth District girls’ soccer tournament is full of storylines as play begins Monday at Josh Nichols Field at Trigg County. The Monday semifinal features two seed Crittenden County and third seed Lyon County. Crittenden got the two seed after sweeping the Lady Lyons during the regular season. It’s the first time in six years the Lady Rockets have won two in a row against Lyon.
LYON COUNTY, KY
Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)

A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
PEMBROKE, KY
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)

If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
KENTUCKY STATE
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Boo Fest returns to Diamond Lake Resort

Owensboro, KY. (WEHT) Each Saturday in October, the Boo Fest is at Diamond Lake Resort in Owensboro. Several activities are planned like pumpkin painting, pony-rides, games, a bounce house, and costume contests. Haunted hay rides are on Friday and Saturday evenings. All ghost, ghouls, goblins, and witches are welcomed for an “Unboolievable” time. For more […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
OAK GROVE, KY
Man stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night

A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Harriet Street and Louisiana Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say a man was stabbed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
EVANSVILLE, IN
New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County, Kentucky, couple now has a new home after losing theirs in the December tornado. A ribbon cutting was held Monday for Rickie and Bridgett Filback’s new home. After losing their previous home, the couple says they received so much support. That includes...
OHIO COUNTY, KY

