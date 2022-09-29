Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
969wsig.com
Harrisonburg Public Utilities conducting annual testing of sewer system
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The City of Harrisonburg’s Public Utilities Department. will soon begin its annual testing of the sanitary sewer system. The effort involves release of a non-toxic and non-staining test smoke into area manholes, which will travel through the sanitary sewer system. The purpose of this testing is to detect any breaks or leaks in the City’s system and make appropriate repairs, if necessary.
969wsig.com
13 years in prison for Staunton man
It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway this morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, Brooks eventually pleaded guilty to four felony charges, including malicious wounding. A...
969wsig.com
Accidental Fire Damages Home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va – A space heater was responsible for a fire Friday that damaged a home in the Staunton area. According to a post on the Staunton Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, officials received the call shortly before noon and when crews arrived at the home on Churchville Avenue, they found a small fire in an enclosed porch area.
969wsig.com
Staunton Man Gets 13 Years in Jail For a Shooting in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va – It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway Friday morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, by the afternoon, Brooks pleaded guilty to four...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
969wsig.com
Dukes roll past Texas State, 40-13, to stay unbeaten
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison powered through wet conditions and used scoring in all three phases to run past Texas State, 40-13, for its first Sun Belt Conference home victory on Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Sun Belt play, while...
969wsig.com
JMU Volleyball upsets Texas State in five sets
SAN MARCOS, TEXAS – Miëtte Veldman set a new career high of 26 kills in James Madison volleyball’s 3-2 (26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11) victory over Texas State on Friday evening at Strahan Arena. The Dukes improved to 9-3 (3-0) while the Bobcats fell to 10-5 (2-1).
969wsig.com
Bridgewater Football wins ODAC opener over Hampden-Sydney
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — On a rainy, dreary day in the Shenandoah Valley, the Bridgewater College football team battled to a 27-17 victory against Hampden-Sydney at the Jopson Athletic Complex to open ODAC play. The Eagles improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 2019 season and pick up...
Comments / 0