'Power in Community': Remembering Cayden Turner, the UC Student killed in yesterday’s hit-and-run

WLWT 5
Roommates and other victim of hit-and-run in Clifton remember Cayden Turner at candlelight vigil
CINCINNATI — An emotional vigil was held on the campus of University of Cincinnati for 18-year-old Cayden Turner. She was killed Wednesday in a hit-and-run. Hundreds gathered, including some who did not know her. But for those who did, they shared their memories of Cayden wanting everyone to know...
‘A parent’s worst nightmare,’ mom says about death of her daughter, a UC student hit by car
MORAINE — The parents of Cayden Turner, the Moraine woman and University of Cincinnati student who was hit and killed by a car as she and her roommate crossed a street near campus Wednesday, said they just cannot believe their 18-year-old is gone. “I never thought, preparing for college...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Police: Arrest made in connection to fatal hit-and-run just off campus
The driver of the vehicle that struck two University of Cincinnati (UC) students Wednesday near UC's uptown campus, killing one and injuring the other, was arrested Friday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD). The driver of the 2014 Honda CR-V was a 17-year-old male, according to a CPD statement....
Crews call for backup while responding to domestic violence call in Dayton
Dayton Police Officers called for backup in response to a domestic violence call in the 100 block of W Fifth Street in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Dispatch. Several cruisers responded to the scene after the call was dropped at 1:18 a.m. dispatch confirmed. We are working to learn what...
Fox 19
19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested Sunday evening after a verbal argument led to a stabbing incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Officers were dispatched to 171 Pontinus Ave. at approximately 11:20 a.m. where they found Cody Ray Otto, 19, with stab wounds and Ron Sipple, 42, with minor injuries in a resident’s home.
WKRC
Police investigating house fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Students lead memorial service in honor of Cayden Turner
In the darkness on Thursday evening, students gathered at the steps of Tangeman University Center (TUC) for a student-organized memorial to remember, celebrate and wish goodbye to Cayden Turner, the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on Jefferson Avenue Wednesday. Students lined the front entrance to the building with candles, balloons...
WLWT 5
Police: 17-year-old arrested for deadly crash near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Friday, they have arrested a suspect for a deadly crash that left one UC student dead and another injured. According to police, on Sept. 28 two pedestrians were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked cross walk when a 2014 Honda CR-V ran through a headlight and struck the victims.
Middletown teen charged with inducing panic at high school
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police say a 17-year-old male has been identified and found to be responsible for placing a ‘suspicious’ device in a boys bathroom at Middletown High School earlier this week, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ’Suspicious device’ found a Middletown High School deemed...
WKRC
Police find suspect for possible explosive found in local high school
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have released an update about a possible explosive device that was in a local high school bathroom. On Wednesday, Middletown Police responded to a report of a possible explosive in the boys’ bathroom. The unidentified device was found, and the school was evacuated....
WLWT 5
Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
TANK bus driver charged after pedestrian struck and killed in Covington
A TANK bus driver has been indicted months after a man was hit and killed while in a crosswalk in Covington.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Fairfax Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Fairfax Avenue in Evanston. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
Hamilton officer fired, police say facts of case are 'deeply troubling'
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – The Hamilton Police officer charged with OVI and vandalism was fired Friday. Police say Sgt. Casey Johnson was involved in an argument in the parking lot of Ross High School during a football game. From there, police say Johnson left in a pickup truck,...
One burglar stabbed, another injured during Cleves burglary
During a follow-up investigation, it was found that Ron Sipple, 42, and Cody Ray Otto, 19, had forced their way inside the home.
WLWT 5
Dayton family mourning the loss of a loved one after they say she was killed in Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton family is dealing with heartbreak after losing a loved one in Hurricane Ian while on vacation in Fort Myers, Florida. It all started when four women from Dayton traveled to Florida this week for a birthday getaway, but their trip took a terrible turn when the strength of the storm tore down the roof of their room, killing Nishelle Harris-Miles.
Man undergoes surgery following overnight shooting in Sharonville
Investigators said a large party was wrapping up at a local business when the shooting took place in the parking lot of a separate neighboring business.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Betts Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Betts Avenue in College Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Brawling students fall out of third-story window at St. Bernard High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fight that could have cost two St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School students their lives is going viral. Thankfully, the students escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. FOX19 has reviewed the video of the fight. We are working to make it available. In it, you can see both students...
