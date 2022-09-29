Read full article on original website
Report: Celtics Wouldn’t Keep Udoka From New HC Job
Amid Ime Udoka’s one-year suspension, the Celtics “won’t stand in the way” if the coach pursues a coaching position elsewhere, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Wojnarowski added that there are teams who have been trying to find “preliminary understanding” of why Udoka was suspended before potentially pursuing him as a head coaching candidate.
Browns’ Myles Garrett to Be Impeded by Shoulder Injury For 2-4 Weeks, per Report
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will not play on Sunday vs. the Falcons, but he may be able to get back on the field soon. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garrett has a sprain in his shoulder that could affect him for two to four weeks. But the injury won’t necessarily prevent him from returning for next week’s game against the Chargers.
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Aims for Week 5 Return vs. Rams, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is hoping to return sooner than expected. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Prescott is aiming for next week’s game against the Rams to return from his right thumb injury. Prescott has begun to grip and throw the...
Myles Garrett Out for Browns-Falcons Sunday After Car Crash
Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons after his involvement in a single-car crash earlier this week, the team announced. Cleveland signed tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad to replace him. Garrett and a female...
Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Suffers Concussion vs. Titans
View the original article to see embedded media. Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion, according to Andrew Walker of Colts.com. Halfway through the second quarter, Leonard collided with Indianapolis teammate Zaire Franklin while trying to make a tackle...
WATCH: Falcons RB Caleb Huntley Scores 1st NFL TD vs. Browns
After a fast start that featured 10 points in the first quarter, the Atlanta Falcons offense trudged through the next 30 minutes with little success and trailed 13-10 late in the third quarter. Then, Caleb Huntley entered the game. Elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, Huntley led a 10-play,...
Falcons' Late-Game Interception Pushes Team to Victory vs. Browns in Week 4
Another week, another game-clinching interception for the Atlanta Falcons defense. Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, it was second-year safety Richie Grant who picked off Geno Smith with less than two minutes to go to close out the game. But this week, it was first-year defensive back Dee Alford who intercepted Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett when his team needed it most in a 23-20 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey Active in Week 4 vs. Cardinals
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is officially active for Carolina’s game vs. the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday. The running back missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but it was reported late Saturday night that he was expected to play against Arizona despite a thigh injury. However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McCaffrey and the Panthers wanted to see how he would respond in warmups before making an official decision.
Falcons beat Browns behind Dee Alford's game-clinching pick
Tyler Allgeier rushed for 84 yards on 10 carries and Younghoe Koo kicked three field goals to lead the Atlanta Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. With the game tied at 20-20, Koo made a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 remaining to give the Falcons a 23-20 lead.
Browns vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play?
The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will host the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, looking to avenge their last home game, a 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the season-opener. However, six players on each side have been designated as inactive and won't be participating in the...
