NYLON
Olivia Cooke’s Beauty Evolution, From Indie Ingenue to ‘House Of The Dragon’ Queen
As Queen Alicent Hightower on HBO’s House Of The Dragon, English actress fully embodies the character wearing medieval era -inspired gowns and with her soft waves twisted into regal looking updos. But much like she’s changed up her look for all kinds of roles across all different genres and time periods, in her own life she has had just about every hair color you can imagine. Tap through to check out Olivia’s beauty evolution so far.
‘Leopoldstadt’ Broadway Review: Tom Stoppard Delivers A Late-Career Masterpiece
The great playwright Tom Stoppard and his simpatico director Patrick Marber make a lasting gift of remembrance in the brilliant, gorgeous and devastating new play Leopoldstadt, opening tonight at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre. But it’s a gift that comes with strings, ropes even, the author seems to be warning us: There’s burden attached to memory, and pain, and, above all, responsibility – duty, even – that accompanies every yellowed snapshot in an old family album and every fading face that once seemed fixed with such clarity. Most of us, thankfully, won’t have the unbearably catastrophic history to carry through life that the...
House of the Dragon Recap: Eye Do
House of the Dragon Episode 7 contains a funeral, a wedding and a bloody loss of an organ. Man, these Targaryen rites of passage are not for the lily-livered. The hour also marks the first time that Daemon and Rhaenyra address what happened between them the night they snuck out of the Red Keep. And the aftermath of that discussion will have far-reaching consequences as the season continues to unspool. Also, there’s a lot of dragonriding, if you’re into that sort of thing! Read on for the highlights of the hour. SEA YOU LATER | We open on Lady Laena’s funeral, which...
