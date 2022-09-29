Week of highs and lows for Elkins Park bakery, business gets featured by CNN then burglarized not long after

Read full article on original website
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia goes to the Upside Down: 'Stranger Things' pop-up opens at Uptown Beer Garden
Uptown Beer Garden recently debuted a Halloween makeover that will have patrons wondering whether they've traveled through their TV screens into Hawkins, Indiana. Just in time for spooky season, Center City's largest beer garden is now "Uptown Upside Down," a "Stranger Things" themed pop-up complete with props, characters, cocktails and art based on the popular Netflix show, which aired its penultimate fourth season this summer.
billypenn.com
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
This Bucks County Town Was Listed As One of The Best Halloween Towns in America
A part of Bucks County recently made the list of best Halloween towns in the entire nation, a coveted title this time of year. Charity De Souza wrote about the local spooky town for Visit Bucks County. New Hope made the list of spookiest town in America. Known for their...
Painful Reality: Yet Another NJ Restaurant Closes – “We simply can’t carry on”
It's never been easy to run a restaurant. And if you think otherwise, consider these statistics. According to the National Restaurant Association, there is a 20% success rate for all restaurants. About 60% of restaurants fail in their first year of operation; 80% fail within five years of opening. And...
morethanthecurve.com
Enjoy a complimentary treat with lunch this week at Bar Sera and a free cheesesteak on October 14th from the Home Experts For You Team
The Home Experts For You Real Estate Team has two opportunities to enjoy a culinary treat on them. First, Bar Sera recently launched a lunch menu, and if you dine at the East Elm Street restaurant for lunch this week (October 3-7) and mention “Home Experts For You Team” you will receive a complimentary drink, appetizer, or dessert. Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can view the menu here.
These Philly women took DNA tests to trace their roots. The results altered their lives.
DNA testing kits that can reveal ancestry have been growing in popularity over the years. But what do people do when they find out life-changing information?
fox29.com
Video: Illegal donuts, burnouts, fireworks erupt as hundreds gather on Old City streets
PHILADELPHIA - Chaos unfolded in Old City late Saturday night as droves of cars and large crowds filled the streets. Crowds began to gather near the intersection of Market and 4th streets around 10 p.m., with cars blocking traffic in all directions. Hundreds of people then emerged from the cars, some forming a large circle at the intersection.
billypenn.com
Impeachment hearings in South Philly; Voting materials in 9 languages; Farewell to Radio Times | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Witnesses at Krasner impeachment hearings spread blame. The Pa. House committee trying to connect DA Krasner’s policies to Philly’s spike in shootings began two...
CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
Upcoming Doylestown Restaurant Approved for Liquor License by Township
A new restaurant in the Doylestown area was just approved for their liquor license, a major update in the eatery’s upcoming opening. Jeff Werner wrote about the update for the Doylestown Patch. Terrain, a popular restaurant chain known for their cafe-garden center hybrid, is opening three latest location in...
philasun.com
A moment with John Fetterman
As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Muslims Serve offers free meals to Philadelphia’s hungry, no questions asked
Abdellah Abdul Qawi is tackling food insecurity in Philadelphia and Camden as director of Muslims Serve, an organization that prepares and serves free meals to those in need.
Spanish-language radio star who refused to work for Soros-linked group to host Philadelphia Hispanic town hall
Americano Media host Lourdes Ubieta will host Philadelphia’s first Hispanic Town Hall on Friday with Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
Doylestown Jewish Deli, Restaurant Continues Operations to Create Namesake Dish for Recent Religious Holiday
The Doylestown eatery made a signature dish to celebrate the Jewish holiday.Image via iStock. A Bucks County delicatessen and restaurant recently continued operations to create a signature dish for a major Jewish holiday.
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia DA ripped for criticizing 'MAGA states’ when local host presses him on failed crime policies
Larry Krasner, the district attorney of Philadelphia, claimed that "MAGA" cities and states had a 40% higher homicide rate than those run by Democrats.
2 Delco ZIP Codes Had Homes Sell Above Asking Price. 1 May Surprise You
Demand for houses is still high and inventory is at an all-time low. That means a rising asking price for houses on the market. Even so, homes in two Delaware County ZIP Codes managed to sell well over the list price, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The on-fire...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations
A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
