CBS News
WATCH: Jason Kelce gets Doug Pederson's jacket following Eagles' win over Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson made his return to Philadelphia this week as the Birds faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles came back from a two touchdown deficit and beat the Jaguars, 29-21, to spoil Pederson's visit with his new squad. As expected,...
Week 4 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the attention of the NFL when they shut out the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, but many still questioned if it was a fluke, or if this team is for real. The Jaguars made many naysayers believers last week in thrashing the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10. This week could go...
Does Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell Already Have the Answers To Stop Jalen Hurts and the Eagles?
After seeing first-hand how to slow down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles last season, can Mike Caldwell replicate it in Week 4?
Football Fan Dies After Falling From Escalator At Pittsburgh Steelers Game
The unidentified man fell nearly 40 feet inside Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Stock Report: Market Corrections for Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles persevered through a rough start to top Doug Pederson and Jacksonville, 29-21, in monsoon-like conditions at Lincoln Financial Field. The story of that game was Philadelphia advancing to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 by market-correcting the Jaguars' early success in stopping the run and taking care of the football.
Eagles finally fill empty roster spot ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars | Who is it and why did it happen?
The Eagles began the season using 52 of their 53 allotted roster spots for the first three weeks of the season, leaving the lone spot vacant. However, after a move made Saturday, the Eagles will finally have a full active roster ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes throws best TD pass of the NFL season
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for making those highlight-reel plays on a consistent basis. With the former
Eagles off to best start in 18 years, overcoming big deficit, bad weather in gutsy win
PHILADELPHIA − There were so many things that the Eagles had to overcome Sunday in order to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. There was Doug Pederson's emotional return, a driving rainstorm, a plethora of injuries that claimed five players including three key starters. ...
NBC Sports
Eagles will be without key defensive back vs. Jaguars
The Eagles will be without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on Sunday. Maddox (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (ribs) have both been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. Everyone else on the roster is expected to play. Scott missed practice all week. Newcomer Trey Sermon is...
Yardbarker
ESPN Analyst Predicts The Philadelphia 76ers Will Be A Top 2 Seed In The Eastern Conference
The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the more talented teams in the Eastern Conference over the last 4-5 seasons but they have always come up short when it matters most. The Sixers have been a top 4 seed in 4 of the last 5 seasons but were eliminated in the Conference Finals on all 4 occasions.
NBC Sports
Eagles finally have returner on 53-man roster
The Eagles on Saturday signed Britain Covey to their active roster. Covey, 25, has been the Eagles’ punt returner for the first three weeks of the season but had been elevated from the practice squad all three times. That’s the limit. So this week, he’s finally been signed to the active roster.
Winslow Township football’s defense made one touchdown stand vs. Ocean City
Jamil Peterson scored the game’s only touchdown, and the Winslow Township defense made two big stands late in the game as the Eagles prevailed, 6-0, over Ocean City Saturday in Winslow Township. Peterson scored on a 12-yd run in the second quarter for Winslow Township (2-2) which won its...
Eagles fans camp in rainy conditions at the Linc ahead of Jaguars game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are heading into Sunday's game with the Jaguars as the only undefeated team in the NFL. But as game time nears, downpours are expected.Fans will want to try and stay dry. At the Linc, it's already pretty busy in the morning for Sunday's second home game against the Jaguars. Just driving in, there was already a line to get into the stadium. Fans camped out with RVs and buses.Many are already putting up E-Z Ups to help shield them from the rain that's expected to come later Sunday. Regardless of the wet weather, spirits are high. CBS3 caught up with one family that's been tailgating since 2004. "Rain, sleet, snow, we're like the post office, we tailgate anyway. So it doesn't matter," Ed Callahan said.For now, things are staying dry but kick-off is at 1 p.m. Sunday.
NBC Sports
With Sixers aiming to dial up discomfort, old college foes an intriguing duo
Behind (usually) closed doors, it doesn’t appear Matisse Thybulle’s defense is any different than in games. The NBA’s website and app live streamed the Sixers’ entire training camp practice on Thursday at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and head coach Doc Rivers wrapped his final huddle up by highlighting Thybulle.
