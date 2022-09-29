ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wichita Eagle

Eagles Stock Report: Market Corrections for Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles persevered through a rough start to top Doug Pederson and Jacksonville, 29-21, in monsoon-like conditions at Lincoln Financial Field. The story of that game was Philadelphia advancing to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 by market-correcting the Jaguars' early success in stopping the run and taking care of the football.
NBC Sports

Eagles will be without key defensive back vs. Jaguars

The Eagles will be without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on Sunday. Maddox (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (ribs) have both been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. Everyone else on the roster is expected to play. Scott missed practice all week. Newcomer Trey Sermon is...
NBC Sports

Eagles finally have returner on 53-man roster

The Eagles on Saturday signed Britain Covey to their active roster. Covey, 25, has been the Eagles’ punt returner for the first three weeks of the season but had been elevated from the practice squad all three times. That’s the limit. So this week, he’s finally been signed to the active roster.
CBS Philly

Eagles fans camp in rainy conditions at the Linc ahead of Jaguars game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are heading into Sunday's game with the Jaguars as the only undefeated team in the NFL. But as game time nears, downpours are expected.Fans will want to try and stay dry. At the Linc, it's already pretty busy in the morning for Sunday's second home game against the Jaguars. Just driving in, there was already a line to get into the stadium. Fans camped out with RVs and buses.Many are already putting up E-Z Ups to help shield them from the rain that's expected to come later Sunday. Regardless of the wet weather, spirits are high. CBS3 caught up with one family that's been tailgating since 2004. "Rain, sleet, snow, we're like the post office, we tailgate anyway. So it doesn't matter," Ed Callahan said.For now, things are staying dry but kick-off is at 1 p.m. Sunday.
NBC Sports

With Sixers aiming to dial up discomfort, old college foes an intriguing duo

Behind (usually) closed doors, it doesn’t appear Matisse Thybulle’s defense is any different than in games. The NBA’s website and app live streamed the Sixers’ entire training camp practice on Thursday at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and head coach Doc Rivers wrapped his final huddle up by highlighting Thybulle.
CHARLESTON, SC

