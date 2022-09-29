Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
These are the best German eateries & delis around Dallas: Yelp
When it comes to food from around the world, Texas is the place to be to eat cuisines from almost every walk of life and every corner of the world. Sure, you've got the staples like barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but international eateries are plentiful across the Lone Star State.
fortworthreport.org
Frida Fest makes debut in Sundance Square
The inaugural Frida Fest hits Sundance Square Plaza this Saturday. The event, produced by the Norma-Navarro Group, is named after the famous Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, best known for her self-portraits. “The event is to give homage to Frida for the influencer that she still is today,” co-producer Mauricio Navarro...
papercitymag.com
Dallas Piercing Concept, Wildlike, Launches Its New Fall Collection With a Jaw-Dropping Party
Founder of Wildlike Alysa Teichman, and Joanne Teichman. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Wildlike, a revolutionary piercing concept in the heart of Highland Park, has taken the piercing world by storm since its opening in 2021. The bright, bold, and welcoming store offers an unparalleled, upscale experience that has welcomed clients from surgeons to teachers — and everyone in between.
Dallas Observer
The Essential Tasting Guide to the State Fair of Texas
Each year Big Tex and his cronies work hard to make sure we ingest as many calories as possible while visiting the State Fair of Texas. Here's a guide we put together to make their hard work pay off and to ensure your visit is productively indulgent. You could just...
North Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium is Disneyland for pickle lovers
When North Texans think of pickles, often the first brand that pops in our minds is Best Maid. If you’re looking for the Disneyland for pickle people, take a trip to the Best Maid Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth!
Here is when Addison’s iconic Vitruvian Lights display kicks off
We have not even made it to October yet and North Texas is already making preparations for the Christmas season.
Swig, a Drive-Thru Drink Option, to Open Another DFW Location
Specialty sodas, cookies, and more will soon be available in more locations across North Texas.
Shell Shack opening new seafood restaurant in November at Lake Highlands location
Shell Shack's menu features dishes made with crab, shrimp and crawfish. (Courtesy Shell Shack) Shell Shack is expected to open in November at 6770 Abrams Road, according to company officials. The seafood restaurant offers a menu with dishes made with crab, shrimp and crawfish in a casual dining atmosphere. The company opened its first restaurant in 2013 and now has multiple locations in Texas. This will be its second location in Dallas. 844-588-2722. www.dallas.shellshack.com.
papercitymag.com
9 New Fort Worth Area Restaurants You Need to Know — A Funky New Back Room, Latin Street Food, Fancy Ice Cream and More
VanLeeuwen Ice Cream is churning into Fort Worth's WestBend neighborhood. And it's not the only new Fort Worth restaurant you need to know. Fall is shaping up to be a feeding frenzy with new Fort Worth restaurants popping up all around the city — and beyond. Including the bustling suburbs of Southlake and Mansfield.
dmagazine.com
A Guide to the Must-See Concerts at the 2022 State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas kicks off its daily free (with admission) concert series at 8:30 p.m. Friday on the Chevrolet Main Stage with a performance from Nashville-by-way-of-Louisiana country singer and All Star Celebrity Apprentice winner Trace Adkins. If you can’t make it, don’t stress. Plenty of good musicians will perform during the fair’s three week run.
blackchronicle.com
Free Corny Dogs? How to Get Free State Fair of Texas Food 2022 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Bring your urge for food when the gates open this 12 months on the State Fair of Texas. Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will have fun 80 years since they launched the corny canine to crowds at Fair Park by cooking up one thing particular for followers: an opportunity to rating free corny canines.
Dude Perfect Might Leave Frisco To Build A New 330-Foot Tower
Frisco-based YouTube group Dude Perfect announced plans for a new ten-acre sports and entertainment destination and headquarters. At the centerpiece of the complex is a 330-foot “impossible shot” tower, where fans can try to make, well, an impossible basketball shot in the splash pool below. The “impossible shot”...
The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership
A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
Salad and Go location in west Frisco delays opening
Salad and Go's location in west Frisco delayed its opening. (Courtesy Salad and Go) The Salad and Go restaurant located at 355 Lebanon Road in west Frisco had its opening date pushed back, said a spokesperson for Salad and Go in an email. The location experienced delays in construction and is expected to be open by Thanksgiving. Salad and Go’s first location in Frisco opened Sept. 2 at 7310 Preston Road. The restaurant offers nine salads and wraps, hand-crafted lemonades and teas, and breakfast options that combine chef-curated recipes with fast service. www.saladandgo.com/locations.
dmagazine.com
Como Somos: Hijos De Muñoz Learned To Play Songs Their Father Loves, Now They Can’t Stop Getting Booked
In the crowded, fluorescent Sunset High School cafeteria, students crowd around purple cafeteria tables—but not for lunch. Girls, some wearing the purple school colors and homecoming mums, hold each other and dance across the cafeteria floor, a bouncy two-step dance associated with traditional Mexican rhythms. The other students and administrators watch where the music is coming from, and it’s a view they’ve seen before.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: September 30-October 2
Demand is high to see Elton John live, and you’ll need to be prepared to sit in a virtual queue to get tickets. The singer announced that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour” didn’t necessarily mean he was retiring altogether, but he likely won’t be hitting the road again. Expect all the favorites—recent setlists include “Bennie and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Candle in the Wind,” and more. Get tickets here.
This village in McKinney will make you feel like you’re in Europe
What if we told you that you can get the experience of visiting Europe without actually leaving North Texas?
Gardening 101: What to plant in your garden for the fall
This week's Gardening 101 is about changing out your summer annuals with cool-season annuals. It requires a good stomach, because if you want to maximize your fall color you have to get your plants put in during early fall. This is BEFORE your summer annuals start to fade. And this year, the gut-wrenching process of pulling out perfectly good (and expensive) flowers was made even harder.If you were like me, you watched your warm-season annuals suffer under the heat and drought of summer. Other than a small area of vinca, my flowers hardly displayed any color. Until of course the...
dallasexpress.com
Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
