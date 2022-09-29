Read full article on original website
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl from Texas is not a victim of human trafficking. According to authorities, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a reported human trafficking case on social media. The Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a 19-year-old woman from Texas claimed their daughter is a victim of human trafficking.
A 56-year-old man is dead after an alleged drunk driver struck him as he was crossing the street in Canton on Monday evening, officials said.
Jim Matthews murder has shocked a communityWWJ via Facebook. Nobody is quite sure why Jim Matthews' life was taken in the brutal fashion it was. He was an overnight anchor for WWJ radio, and colleagues have sung his praises since news of his death began being reported. Nobody has said a bad word about the man publicly to date.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
A man was convicted of manslaughter for killing Detroit firefighter Frank Dombrowski after a road rage incident in July 2021. Terell Josey was sentenced to 5-to-15 years in prison. The victim’s sister shared her thoughts on the conviction.
DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
Authorities in Lansing are currently investigating the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning, officials said. The Lansing Police Department said the scene in the 800 block of Buffalo Street is “active” after a shooting
ADRIAN, Mich — The Adrian Police Department is searching for Jeffy Allen Elliot, a suspect with several active arrest warrants in Michigan, including absconding bond. Police are seeking assistance from the public to locate Elliot. They also ask those who know Elliot to encourage him to turn himself in. Elliot is pictured below. He is 41-years-old, approximately 6'1", 300lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
Homicides aren't solved in an expedient manner like they are on TV. We seem to have become accustomed to figuring out who the bad guy is and seeing him in cuffs all in the span of about 46 minutes. Unfortunately, that's not the norm and not the case for the 15 people you're about to meet below.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – One man was shot while driving along I-94 and police are searching for a suspect, Michigan State Police said. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a 5:05 p.m. report Saturday, Oct. 1, regarding a shooting on I-94 near Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township. A...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former DeWitt police officer was in court Monday facing felony charges. In Clinton County court, former DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce made an appearance in connection with an off-duty incident that happened last year. Vorce is accused of pulling a gun on an unarmed Black newspaper delivery driver at a gas station and threatened to shoot him while off-duty.
YPSILANTI, MI – A man accused of killing a woman in a crash after fleeing a traffic stop in Ypsilanti is heading to trial. Cushmeer Muhammad waived preliminary examination Sept. 20, sending his case to the Washtenaw County Trial Court for further criminal court proceedings, court records show. Muhammad,...
A drunk driver struck a tree this morning, resulting in the death of a young Novi man who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle. Alcohol, along with speeding, was determined to be the main cause of the crash.
Bloomfield Township police are investigating a deadly, high-speed crash where the driver of a pickup truck struck a tree. The impact was so severe that even the driver’s sex cannot officially be determined without further examination.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and the FBI are seeking to identify a lone bank robber that hit a Fifth Third bank branch on Monday morning. Authorities say a black male with a stocky build and between the ages of 40-50 years old robbed the West Gate branch on Secor just before 10 a.m.
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
