Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Fastest Growing Cities?
You may not like the hustle and bustle of a booming city or maybe that is exactly what you are looking for. Both matter if you are a current Michigan resident or looking to move to the Great Lakes State. If you don't want to live in a growing city,...
Three Abandoned Homes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The fascination with abandoned structures never ends. The gallery below features images of three abandoned homes, at undisclosed locations in the Upper Peninsula. The first house is...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Two Michigan Towns Make Top 18 Places in U.S. for Trick or Treating
Trick or treating is serious business in Michigan. When you're a kid, there is nothing more serious in life than candy. Halloween not only allows them to dress in their favorite costume but also gives them the opportunity to rake in weeks worth of free candy. To make sure the...
Is Devil’s Night Still a Thing in Michigan?
Devil's Night is very unique to Detroit and Michigan, but has it gone away?. Michiganders, especially those from Detroit, are very familiar with Devil's Night. However, Devil's Night isn't very widely known outside the Mitten. Sure, some people in the midwest might have an idea, but outside of that people have no idea what you are talking about.
These Unsolved Michigan Homicides Have Been on the Books for More Than 25 Years
Homicides aren't solved in an expedient manner like they are on TV. We seem to have become accustomed to figuring out who the bad guy is and seeing him in cuffs all in the span of about 46 minutes. Unfortunately, that's not the norm and not the case for the 15 people you're about to meet below.
It’s Official: Michigan Dude’s Cat is the Tallest in the World
A Michigan man has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records - again. Dr. William Powers' cat holds the world record for being the world's tallest cat. Fenrir is the Savannah cat that lands Powers in the record book for measuring 18.83 inches tall. Savannah cats are a hybrid breed that results from mating a domestic cat with an African serval. According to Guinness, the practice became popular in the 1990s and the Savannah cat became a recognized breed in 2001.
13 Unmistakable Michigan Things to Dress as for Halloween 2022
October is finally here. Show some Michigan pride with these costumes. If there is one holiday that really makes friends and families compete for the best of the best, it is Halloween. Sure, you will always take pride in making the best holiday dinner for your family, but consistently having the best Halloween costumes is a way better feeling.
At Just 22 Acres, This is the Smallest State Park in Michigan
Consider it "Fun Size"! When it comes to most state parks it may be tiny, but it's big on beauty. At just 22 acres in size, this Alger County park is the smallest state park in Michigan. Currently, there are 103 state parks and recreation areas throughout Michigan, with new...
Three Celebrity Jeopardy Contestants Whiff On An Easy Michigan Question
Eddie Huang, Iliza Schlesinger and Reggie Watts all failed at basic US geography Sunday night. A Question About The Great Lakes Stumped The Panel. I've always expected more out of stand-up comedians. They seem so smart and quick on stage, but off stage, they don't a lot about their own country.
Michigan Buried by a Meteor (or Comet) Over a Billion Years Ago
Can you imagine a meteorite so big, that upon impact, it covered Michigan with all kinds of rocks, minerals, and debris? 130 feet thick in some areas? Well, it happened, about 1.8 billion years ago…..before life began here. Michigan Buried by Impact of Meteorite. Obviously, there is much more...
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Mansion with a Hideous Past
This 8 bedroom, 4 bathroom mansion – nicknamed “Sweet Hollow” - was built on 27 acres in 1938 by attorney Francis Plimpton. He included a dollhouse in the back for the kids to play in. When Francis passed away in 1982, his wife continued living there until she passed in 1995.
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?
A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
The Ghost Towns of Craig & Jacobsville, Michigan
These two little Upper Peninsula ghost towns sit in the Keweenaw Bay about 13 miles southeast of Houghton. The first one, Craig, located on the Soo Line Railroad, was named after early settler George Craig, who set up a homestead in 1883. A Craig post office began operating in 1884.
Did You Know 2 of America’s Best Cities For Coffee Are Located in Michigan
Coffee is essential part of morning routines for a large part of America. Whether we get up early and play barista for ourselves, or know someone who knows our daily order by heart, we all have a deeply personal appreciation and preference when it comes to our daily cup of joe.
It’s the Great Pumpkin – Waterford Man Could be Growing a Record Breaker
The folks from the Guinness Book of World Records Haven't stopped by yet, but a Waterford man's giant pumpkin may be on its way to crushing some records - and anything else that gets in the way. Meet Frank Morse. Frank Morse isn't a professional pumpkin farmer. He's just an...
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
Vintage Michigan Grocers Part 4 – Before Digital, Before Surveillance: 1880s-1950s
Okay, show of hands: how many of you worked in a supermarket when you were in school? (For those who actually raised their hands, put 'em back down...I can't really see you, ya know..) I worked in one of the local supermarkets when I was 16 thru 18 years old....
