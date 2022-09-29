ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Three Abandoned Homes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The fascination with abandoned structures never ends. The gallery below features images of three abandoned homes, at undisclosed locations in the Upper Peninsula. The first house is...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Is Devil’s Night Still a Thing in Michigan?

Devil's Night is very unique to Detroit and Michigan, but has it gone away?. Michiganders, especially those from Detroit, are very familiar with Devil's Night. However, Devil's Night isn't very widely known outside the Mitten. Sure, some people in the midwest might have an idea, but outside of that people have no idea what you are talking about.
It’s Official: Michigan Dude’s Cat is the Tallest in the World

A Michigan man has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records - again. Dr. William Powers' cat holds the world record for being the world's tallest cat. Fenrir is the Savannah cat that lands Powers in the record book for measuring 18.83 inches tall. Savannah cats are a hybrid breed that results from mating a domestic cat with an African serval. According to Guinness, the practice became popular in the 1990s and the Savannah cat became a recognized breed in 2001.
13 Unmistakable Michigan Things to Dress as for Halloween 2022

October is finally here. Show some Michigan pride with these costumes. If there is one holiday that really makes friends and families compete for the best of the best, it is Halloween. Sure, you will always take pride in making the best holiday dinner for your family, but consistently having the best Halloween costumes is a way better feeling.
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?

A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
The Ghost Towns of Craig & Jacobsville, Michigan

These two little Upper Peninsula ghost towns sit in the Keweenaw Bay about 13 miles southeast of Houghton. The first one, Craig, located on the Soo Line Railroad, was named after early settler George Craig, who set up a homestead in 1883. A Craig post office began operating in 1884.
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

