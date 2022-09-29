Read full article on original website
Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat
Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads
The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure
Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
Masks recommended in just 1 Michigan county this week, CDC says
Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Michigan, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week. Last week, Michigan had seven counties at a high level. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk,...
Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers
The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, had to intervene via speakerphone.
This Cozy Cabin in the U.P. Was Named Best Cabin Airbnb in Michigan
Nothing really says Pure Michigan like a quaint lakeside cabin in the woods, and there's one in the Upper Peninsula that is literally the poster child for cozy cabins everywhere. Recently Trips to Discover compiled a list of the "Best Cabin Airbnbs in Every State". Understanding, like most Michiganders, do,...
