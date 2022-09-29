ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the No. 1 Best for Fall Foliage

Fall is here, and even though the colors are running late in Michigan this year, there are some areas of the state that are quite vibrant. So, if you want to view the best autumn colors in America, where should you go?. The folks at 10best.com, spearheaded by the USA...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation

You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#United States#Cup Of Coffee#National Coffee Day#Side Hustles#Food Drink#Apartmentfinder Com#Metropolitans
1470 WFNT

Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat

Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads

The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure

Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
1470 WFNT

Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It

Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 — and it's time to celebrate

If you love pierogi, it’s time to grab a half-dozen or more and honor the much-loved Polish dumplings. National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 and an area pierogi shop is marking the occasion. In honor of pierogi's own special day, the Pietrzyk Pierogi shop at Detroit’s Eastern Market will offer a special on its numerous varieties. On Saturday, at Pietrzyk Pierogi you can buy eight pierogi for $8. Cooked pierogi normally are $9 for four. ...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

This Cozy Cabin in the U.P. Was Named Best Cabin Airbnb in Michigan

Nothing really says Pure Michigan like a quaint lakeside cabin in the woods, and there's one in the Upper Peninsula that is literally the poster child for cozy cabins everywhere. Recently Trips to Discover compiled a list of the "Best Cabin Airbnbs in Every State". Understanding, like most Michiganders, do,...
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
