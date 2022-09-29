ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 WITL

Three Abandoned Homes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The fascination with abandoned structures never ends. The gallery below features images of three abandoned homes, at undisclosed locations in the Upper Peninsula. The first house is...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan

Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Mackinac County, MI
Cheboygan, MI
Lifestyle
Cheboygan County, MI
Government
Mackinac County, MI
Government
Cheboygan, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
County
Cheboygan County, MI
City
Cheboygan, MI
100.7 WITL

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Hiking#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Economy#Northern Michigan#Linus Camping#Linus Outdoor#Mlive Com
100.7 WITL

Michigan Pet Foundation Rescues Florida Strays

As the Nation views the devastation of Hurricane Ian, many animal lovers have wondered about the thousands of displaced pets that have been affected by the loss of homes and shelters. A Michigan pet foundation has broken into action and begun to clear animals from shelters in Naples and Sarasota, Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Hiking
100.7 WITL

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

The Best Halloween Costume Shops in Mid Michigan

Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year. I love the color change, cooler temps and I look forward to all of the Halloween candy!. Although Halloween is on October 31st every year, it seems like Halloween season starts in August. Much like the other holidays we celebrate every year, the stores start stocking supplies for different holidays earlier and earlier each year. I recall seeing Halloween decorations in August of this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Amazing Pumpkin Patches the Family Will Love In Mid Michigan

Going to the pumpkin patch during Halloween is a tradition for many families, including my own. It's a tradition that I hope my kids will carry on with their own children. I look forward to climbing into the car to start our quest to find the best pumpkins to carve. Rain or shine, we are prepared. There's more to finding the perfect pumpkin then just the pumpkin. Maybe the perfect pumpkin includes the conversations with our kids while they are on the hunt. For me, it's the time I get to spend with my kids that means so much. I know it means a lot to them too. When they find their pumpkins, I will know because of the giant smile on their faces.
MASON, MI
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy