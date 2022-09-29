Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian makes second U.S. landfall as Category 1 storm near Georgetown, SC
LANDFALL: Hurricane Ian officially made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. This is Ian’s second landfall in the United States. It first made landfall in Cuba before taking on Florida’s west coast, making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm at Cayo Costa near Fort Myers. — UPDATES: […]
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Next week, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will be continuing with essential road work projects as a result of the construction, traffic may be interrupted from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7. All project timelines are subject to weather or other factors. Motorists are asked to reduce their speed while...
Chatham County interstate closure advisory
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
WTGS
Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
Coastal Georgia businesses exhale as Hurricane Ian skirts by
Coastal businesses in Georgia escaped most of the impact of Hurricane Ian.
Savannah, CEMA to rescind state of emergency Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah and the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) will end their state of emergency Friday. The city says Mayor Van Johnson ordered the state of emergency to end at 6 p.m. City offices will resume normal operations Monday, Oct. 3. CEMA said it has returned to Operating Condition 5 — the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
WJCL
Talmadge Bridge reopens after temporary closure
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:04 p.m.:The Savannah Police Department announced that the situation has been resolved and the bridge has reopened to traffic. Initial report: The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while the Savannah Police Department assists a person in distress. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
WYFF4.com
Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
Flood water and you: rules to remember
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ian may have settled to a tropical storm as of Thursday morning, but that doesn’t mean Savannah and surrounding areas are in the clear. Flooding is still expected in many places due to the storm. To be on the safe side, here are a few things to remember when it […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill Popeyes damaged in early morning fire, multiple agencies respond
Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - An early morning fire in Richmond Hill caused damaged to three businesses and injured one person. Richmond Hill Fire says they received a call about a large structure fire at the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen near I-95 and Coastal Highway around 2:45 Sunday morning. Crews on...
Community comes together at Richmond Hill restaurant to ride out storm
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Usually, people facing a tropical storm want to get away from the water. That’s not the case in Richmond Hill, where folks consider a restaurant and bar on the Ogeechee River their happy place during the storm. That place is Fish Tales restaurant. Butch Broome has owned this place since […]
thegeorgeanne.com
Hurricane Prep for Staying in Savannah
According to weather reports from WTOC, Hurricane Ian is expected to impact Savannah towards the end of the week. The last time Savannah received any fallout from a hurricane was in 2017 with Hurricane Irma. Understandably, a lot of us were not in Savannah for that hurricane, so we might...
Power Crews Staging at Paulson Stadium |View or report outages
Hundreds of power crews are on the way to Paulson Stadium in Statesboro which is a staging area for power crews. On Thursday afternoon, September 29. 2022 rows upon rows of power crew trucks had already arrived at the stadium. Southern Electric Corporation, Alabama Power, Georgia Power and Pike Power...
WJCL
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to do...
southgatv.com
Kemp updates Georgians on Ian
SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
Liberty County residents can get sandbags in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents living in Liberty County can still pick up sandbags in Midway. Liberty County EMA Director, Bob Todd said residents can pick up sandbags at the Liberty County Public Works/Road Maintenance on 1079 Bacontown Road. Todd said the two areas most likely to flood are in Sunbury and on Isle […]
WRDW-TV
Local franchise owner prepares to travel with donations for Fort Myers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah area was under a hurricane and storm surge warning as Hurricane Ian moved towards the Georgia-Carolina coast. Meanwhile, Florida is still recovering after the storm blew through a couple of days ago. Friday, we heard from a man with connections to both cities. He’s...
Comments / 0