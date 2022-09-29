ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Next week, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will be continuing with essential road work projects as a result of the construction, traffic may be interrupted from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7. All project timelines are subject to weather or other factors. Motorists are asked to reduce their speed while...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Chatham County interstate closure advisory

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tattnall County, GA
City
Vidalia, GA
County
Montgomery County, GA
County
Toombs County, GA
State
Florida State
County
Treutlen County, GA
State
South Carolina State
WTGS

Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah, CEMA to rescind state of emergency Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah and the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) will end their state of emergency Friday. The city says Mayor Van Johnson ordered the state of emergency to end at 6 p.m. City offices will resume normal operations Monday, Oct. 3. CEMA said it has returned to Operating Condition 5 — the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Hurricanes#Toombs Ema
WSAV News 3

WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Talmadge Bridge reopens after temporary closure

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:04 p.m.:The Savannah Police Department announced that the situation has been resolved and the bridge has reopened to traffic. Initial report: The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while the Savannah Police Department assists a person in distress. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WYFF4.com

Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
WSAV News 3

Flood water and you: rules to remember

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ian may have settled to a tropical storm as of Thursday morning, but that doesn’t mean Savannah and surrounding areas are in the clear. Flooding is still expected in many places due to the storm. To be on the safe side, here are a few things to remember when it […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
thegeorgeanne.com

Hurricane Prep for Staying in Savannah

According to weather reports from WTOC, Hurricane Ian is expected to impact Savannah towards the end of the week. The last time Savannah received any fallout from a hurricane was in 2017 with Hurricane Irma. Understandably, a lot of us were not in Savannah for that hurricane, so we might...
southgatv.com

Kemp updates Georgians on Ian

SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Liberty County residents can get sandbags in Midway

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents living in Liberty County can still pick up sandbags in Midway. Liberty County EMA Director, Bob Todd said residents can pick up sandbags at the Liberty County Public Works/Road Maintenance on 1079 Bacontown Road. Todd said the two areas most likely to flood are in Sunbury and on Isle […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Local franchise owner prepares to travel with donations for Fort Myers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah area was under a hurricane and storm surge warning as Hurricane Ian moved towards the Georgia-Carolina coast. Meanwhile, Florida is still recovering after the storm blew through a couple of days ago. Friday, we heard from a man with connections to both cities. He’s...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy