Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry Lease
Related
ntdaily.com
Featured union artist, former student creates groovy twists on surrealism
Artist and former student Emily Cavender creates album art, black light reactive work and psychedelic takes on surrealism through her brand Ominous Outlooks. “I draw and I create through my imagination,” Cavender said. “I just kind of just follow where it takes me.”. Cavender also takes inspiration from...
Meet first Asian American women to represent Texas at Miss USA and Miss America
For the first time in state history, Texas will be represented by Asian American women at two of the most prestigious pageants in the U.S.
ntdaily.com
Alumna bakes up Denton-inspired cookie designs
For the past six months, university alumna Mandy Metts has created custom cookies through her business Mandy Metts Cookies. A self-taught baker, Metts makes a variety of designs, many of which are inspired by the local area. She discovered her love for the craft about 20 years ago. After graduating...
ntdaily.com
Increased enrollment brings changes to transportation, campus life
Overall enrollment at the university has increased 5.6 percent compared to the previous fall semester, with the most notable increases occurring with freshman, graduate students and new degree holders. This marks the fourth consecutive year of growth in the freshman class. The growth has caused additional changes on campus, especially...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasexpress.com
Cottonwood Art Festival Sculpts Its Way Into Memories
The Cottonwood Art Festival began in 1969 and has been held on the first weekend of May and October in Richardson, Texas ever since. This year the festival showcases over 200 artists chosen to exhibit their museum-quality work from approximately 1,400 submissions. It has been called one of the most...
On a mission to serve
When you see them, you know. Their well-kept appearance, unmistakable black and white name badge and happy countenance give their identity away. They are missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While there are approximately 54,000 full-time missionaries serving in 399 missions worldwide, the Flower Mound missionaries,...
ntdaily.com
University receives HEED Award for 5th consecutive year
INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine has recognized the university for the fifth consecutive year as a recipient of the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award. “The HEED Award is a nationally recognized award that is given to any number of institutions,” said Teresa Mckinney, assistant vice president of the Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access. “You have to submit an application, and basically, it’s just the recognition for trying to create inclusive colleges and universities.”
ntdaily.com
Tennis carries early success into Fort Worth Regionals
After starting the year attending invitationals at Harvard University and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, tennis traveled to Texas Christian University to compete in the International Tennis Association regionals. North Texas’ season began Sept. 18 with sophomore Jasmine Adams and freshman Matilde Morais attending the invitation-only Milwaukee Tennis Classic. The rest of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckersspine.com
UT Southwestern adds minimally invasive spine procedure
The UT Southwestern Spine Center in Dallas began offering the Intracept spine procedure for lower back pain, according to a Sept. 30 news release. G. Sunny Sharma, MD, and Ankit Patel, MD, began performing the procedure earlier in 2022, UT Southwestern said. Intracept is the only FDA-approved treatment for vertebrogenic low back pain and is a radiofrequency nerve ablation.
School board cuts mom's mic when she plays recording of bus stop incident
The Fort Worth school board is facing an angry group of parents who are boiling mad over repeated incidents where small children have been dropped off at the wrong bus stops.
Amid crises, rural roots anchor Southern Baptists’ president
FARMERSVILLE, Texas — (AP) — A sweating Bart Barber trekked across a pasture in search of Bully Graham, the would-be patriarch of the rural pastor’s fledgling cattle herd. With the temperature in the mid-90s, the 52-year-old Texan found the bull — whose nickname reflects his owner’s affection...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Justice Now: DISD Has ‘Shocking Level of Dysfunction’
Local advocacy group Dallas Justice Now strongly believes there is an education crisis in the city, so much so that it has led protest marches, spoken at board of trustee meetings, and issued scathing press releases about “injustice and inequality” within the school district. The group “is currently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No water for decades, but non-profit hoping to bring advanced tech to Dallas community that makes drinking water from the air
DALLAS, Texas — An innovative, high-tech way to create clean and safe drinking water is being eyed as a tool to help the community of Sandbranch cope with a problem its dealt with for roughly 30 years: no access to a municipal water or sewage system. Some residents there...
WATCH: Fort Worth Police Department going to new efforts to recruit with viral ad
Police departments across the nation are dealing with critical staffing shortages and struggling to fill their ranks, but some are looking for creative ways to recruit new talent.
nypressnews.com
‘An outright celebration’ | North Texas organization hosts Texas Trans Pride event in Dallas
DALLAS — “Spread love, not hate.”. Those words came from drag performer Vegas Van Cartier as she wrapped up her show in the Rose Room at Dallas’ Station 4 nightclub. The stage was blooming with trans-identifying Texas drag stars, including Van Cartier (from Austin), Alexander the Great (Austin), Adriana LaRue (Houston), and Ruby Diamond (Dallas).
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FBI: American Airlines Flight From DFW Airport to New Mexico Evacuated After Security Threat
An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico had to be evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport due to an undisclosed security threat, authorities said. Airport officials said all 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the plane Sunday morning and bussed...
'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
blackchronicle.com
North Texas considered a hot spot for COVID-19 BA.5 subvariant by CDC
DALLAS – The CDC says three of North Texas’ 4 largest counties at the moment are at excessive danger for COVID-19. Cases have been ticking up for a few weeks now, pushed by a highly-transmissible subvariant. At least one forecast warns hospitals might begin getting too crowded by...
Comments / 0