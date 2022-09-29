INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine has recognized the university for the fifth consecutive year as a recipient of the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award. “The HEED Award is a nationally recognized award that is given to any number of institutions,” said Teresa Mckinney, assistant vice president of the Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access. “You have to submit an application, and basically, it’s just the recognition for trying to create inclusive colleges and universities.”

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO