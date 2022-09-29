ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

ntdaily.com

Featured union artist, former student creates groovy twists on surrealism

Artist and former student Emily Cavender creates album art, black light reactive work and psychedelic takes on surrealism through her brand Ominous Outlooks. “I draw and I create through my imagination,” Cavender said. “I just kind of just follow where it takes me.”. Cavender also takes inspiration from...
DENTON, TX
ntdaily.com

Alumna bakes up Denton-inspired cookie designs

For the past six months, university alumna Mandy Metts has created custom cookies through her business Mandy Metts Cookies. A self-taught baker, Metts makes a variety of designs, many of which are inspired by the local area. She discovered her love for the craft about 20 years ago. After graduating...
DENTON, TX
ntdaily.com

Increased enrollment brings changes to transportation, campus life

Overall enrollment at the university has increased 5.6 percent compared to the previous fall semester, with the most notable increases occurring with freshman, graduate students and new degree holders. This marks the fourth consecutive year of growth in the freshman class. The growth has caused additional changes on campus, especially...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Cottonwood Art Festival Sculpts Its Way Into Memories

The Cottonwood Art Festival began in 1969 and has been held on the first weekend of May and October in Richardson, Texas ever since. This year the festival showcases over 200 artists chosen to exhibit their museum-quality work from approximately 1,400 submissions. It has been called one of the most...
RICHARDSON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

On a mission to serve

When you see them, you know. Their well-kept appearance, unmistakable black and white name badge and happy countenance give their identity away. They are missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While there are approximately 54,000 full-time missionaries serving in 399 missions worldwide, the Flower Mound missionaries,...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
ntdaily.com

University receives HEED Award for 5th consecutive year

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine has recognized the university for the fifth consecutive year as a recipient of the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award. “The HEED Award is a nationally recognized award that is given to any number of institutions,” said Teresa Mckinney, assistant vice president of the Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access. “You have to submit an application, and basically, it’s just the recognition for trying to create inclusive colleges and universities.”
DENTON, TX
ntdaily.com

Tennis carries early success into Fort Worth Regionals

After starting the year attending invitationals at Harvard University and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, tennis traveled to Texas Christian University to compete in the International Tennis Association regionals. North Texas’ season began Sept. 18 with sophomore Jasmine Adams and freshman Matilde Morais attending the invitation-only Milwaukee Tennis Classic. The rest of the...
DENTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research University#University Professor#University Of North Texas#College#Unt#Stem
beckersspine.com

UT Southwestern adds minimally invasive spine procedure

The UT Southwestern Spine Center in Dallas began offering the Intracept spine procedure for lower back pain, according to a Sept. 30 news release. G. Sunny Sharma, MD, and Ankit Patel, MD, began performing the procedure earlier in 2022, UT Southwestern said. Intracept is the only FDA-approved treatment for vertebrogenic low back pain and is a radiofrequency nerve ablation.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Justice Now: DISD Has ‘Shocking Level of Dysfunction’

Local advocacy group Dallas Justice Now strongly believes there is an education crisis in the city, so much so that it has led protest marches, spoken at board of trustee meetings, and issued scathing press releases about “injustice and inequality” within the school district. The group “is currently...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
ARLINGTON, TX

