ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
merrillfotonews.com

Susan Spatz (Lemke)

Date of birth October 1, 1959. Passed away on September 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 8, 2022 from 1-4PM at the Pine River Town Hall.
MERRILL, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merrill, WI
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
City
Janesville, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Merrill, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
stevenspoint.news

One dead in Portage County accident

PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Wrong-way driver results in fatal Friday crash

One man is dead following a northside crash early Friday morning. Fire and medic crews from Stevens Point, Plover, and Hull responded to I-39 southbound at mile marker 161 at 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 30 when a caller reported the crash. According to the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office, a northbound SUV was traveling in the southbound lane and struck a southbound semi-truck.
STEVENS POINT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hiking#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Wisconsin River#Glaciers#Ice Age Trail Community#Fall Color Hike#Iata#Chamber#Fall Colors Hike
WausauPilot

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
SCHOFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts

WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead, 1 injured in I-39 wrong-way crash

A 71-year-old Stevens Point man is dead after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-39 in Portage County, officials said. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at mile marker 161. police say the man was driving an SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate and struck a southbound semi tractor trailer.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
onfocus.news

Stratford Teen Identified in Fatal Marathon County Crash

MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at approximately 9:15 pm, deputies responded to the area of eastbound County Rd C several miles west of County Rd S, in the Township of Green Valley, to investigate a single vehicle collision resulting in the death of the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy