Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene Divorce Could Have 'Financial Information' Sealed
The husband of the Georgia congresswoman said the pair's 27-year marriage is "irretrievably broken" in court filings.
Robin Wright Seen In 1st Photos Since Filing For Divorce From Husband Clément Giraudet
Robin Wright, 56, was seen on a casual outing for the first time since it was reported she and her husband of four years, Clement Giraudet, have parted ways. The actress wore a gray hoodie, black leggings, and sneakers as she walked by cameras in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 24. She also had her hair pulled back and wore glasses with her look as her facial expression appeared to be somewhat somber.
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, divorcing husband Dan Jewett
Second time was not the charm. MacKenzie Scott filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, on Monday after less than two years of marriage. According to documents obtained by the New York Times, Jewett did not contest the divorce and the division of property has already been determined in a prenuptial agreement. The former couple — who quietly got married in March 2021 — first hinted at marital problems when the science teacher’s name suddenly disappeared from Scott’s philanthropic pledges. On the site for the Giving Pledge, where billionaires promise to give away half of their fortune before they die,...
Man Gone Mad: Ex Husband Demolishes House That Wife Gets After Divorce
With 50% of all marriages ending in divorce, people are doing some crazy things to get back at their exes. Believe it or not, when you act out while going through a divorce, it only shows that you are not over your ex-spouse. It only adds fuel to fire. This was highlighted recently in a TikTok video that has now gone viral.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘I Have No Maids’: Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Demands $140k To Comb Through Elvis’ Daughters’ Finances In Support War
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood wants Elvis’ only child to cough up a substantial amount of money to allow him to keep fighting her in court over support, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lockwood said he believes Presley should pay him $140k...
Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage
House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
Comedian Louie Anderson's Sister Claims He Was 'Forced' To Change Dying Wishes On 'Deathbed' In Shocking Court Filing
Comedian Louie Anderson's sister asked a judge to invalidate a late change in the comedian's trust, claiming he was "forced" to make a final swap while not of sound mind, RadarOnline.com has learned.The filing by the late star's sibling, Lisa Anderson, was submitted on Friday, September 2, court records show.She claims the late change directly impacted the distribution of his fortune, arguing that he was a victim of "elder abuse" in his final days. Ahmos Hassan, described as his agent, and Abraham Geisness, described as his manager, are listed as the respondents. Lisa noted that her late sibling suffered from...
Woman who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of molestation reportedly withdraws lawsuit
One of the two people who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child molestation have reportedly withdrawn their lawsuit against the stars, TMZ is reporting. The celebrity comics were accused of hiring two then-children to appear in a past Funny or Die sketch called Through a Pedophile's Eyes. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything the Chrisley Family Has Said About Todd and Julie’s Fraud Trial Verdict, Moving Forward
A trying time. After Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of committing tax fraud in their $30 million lawsuit, they’ve been vocal about how they feel about the outcome. “It has been a whirlwind,” the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch said while breaking his silence on the matter during a June 17, 2022, episode of his […]
LAW・
msn.com
Woman Praised for 'Embarrassing' In-Laws Over Argument at Family Wedding
Commenters praised a woman for "making a scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she could not sit at the family table but instead with the other guests. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Simple_Judy3409, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received more than 7,000 upvotes and 1,500 comments. The post can be found here.
Grandmother Takes Grandchildren Out of Will. They're Still Demanding Inheritance 23 Years Later
A frustrated woman who goes only by the name of "Velma" told Newsweek that before her mother died, she took Velma's three children out of her will. The grandmother was disappointed that her grandkids didn't spend more time with her, especially after she was placed in a nursing home.
Matthew McConaughey Details Being Molested, Blackmailed & Drugged As A Teenager
Matthew McConaughey has opened up like never before about his traumatic experiences as a teenager. During a recent appearance on Amanda de Cadenet's "The Conversation: About the Men" podcast, the actor detailed being blackmailed into having sex as well as a situation that involved him being drugged and molested by a man when he was 18.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she ‘intended to have an abortion’ before suffering a miscarriage
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US,...
MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from former Main Line high school teacher
PHILADELPHIA -- Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband after less than two years of marriage. Scott, one of the world's richest people, married Seattle-based science teacher, and former Lower Merion School District teacher, Dan Jewett last year after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019.
Spouse Warned After Dad Gifts Husband $116,000 Inheritance Before Their Wedding
A woman is worried her inheritance from her father is at risk, after her husband buys a house with it, solely in his name.
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'
Sylvester Stallone took a walk down memory lane on Instagram Monday, sharing a throwback photo of himself holding hands with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, a month after she filed for divorce from the actor. In addition to the photo of the pair, Stallone, 76, shared an old family photo...
Cheryl Burke Awarded ‘DWTS’ Residuals In Divorce From Matthew Lawrence, Fighting Over Dog
Cheryl Burke hashed out a divorce settlement with her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence that allowed her to keep full rights to her Dancing with the Stars residuals, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to the exes’ divorce settlement obtained by RadarOnline.com, Burke and Lawrence agreed that neither party will pay spousal support.
Marriage crumbles when woman talks in sleep and reveals secret to husband
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you had suspicions of your wife cheating on you? If there were clues here and there, little things that may or may not add up, but then what if there’s one glaring fact you can’t escape from?
Lesley Beador claims David withdrew divorce petition, but court denies
Lesley Beador claims her husband, David Beador, has withdrawn his divorce petition after filing the paperwork last week. But a public information officer for the Superior Court of California in Orange County tells Page Six there hasn’t been any requests to dismiss “at this time.”. The spokesperson also...
Wife Urged Not To Leave Home After Husband 'Walked Out' of 17-Year Marriage
Mumsnet users berated the "selfish" man for leaving his wife "in an incredibly vulnerable state" as she takes care of their newborn baby and older son.
Comments / 0