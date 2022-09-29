ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Robin Wright Seen In 1st Photos Since Filing For Divorce From Husband Clément Giraudet

Robin Wright, 56, was seen on a casual outing for the first time since it was reported she and her husband of four years, Clement Giraudet, have parted ways. The actress wore a gray hoodie, black leggings, and sneakers as she walked by cameras in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 24. She also had her hair pulled back and wore glasses with her look as her facial expression appeared to be somewhat somber.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, divorcing husband Dan Jewett

Second time was not the charm. MacKenzie Scott filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, on Monday after less than two years of marriage. According to documents obtained by the New York Times, Jewett did not contest the divorce and the division of property has already been determined in a prenuptial agreement. The former couple — who quietly got married in March 2021 — first hinted at marital problems when the science teacher’s name suddenly disappeared from Scott’s philanthropic pledges. On the site for the Giving Pledge, where billionaires promise to give away half of their fortune before they die,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Briana B.

Man Gone Mad: Ex Husband Demolishes House That Wife Gets After Divorce

With 50% of all marriages ending in divorce, people are doing some crazy things to get back at their exes. Believe it or not, when you act out while going through a divorce, it only shows that you are not over your ex-spouse. It only adds fuel to fire. This was highlighted recently in a TikTok video that has now gone viral.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RadarOnline

Comedian Louie Anderson's Sister Claims He Was 'Forced' To Change Dying Wishes On 'Deathbed' In Shocking Court Filing

Comedian Louie Anderson's sister asked a judge to invalidate a late change in the comedian's trust, claiming he was "forced" to make a final swap while not of sound mind, RadarOnline.com has learned.The filing by the late star's sibling, Lisa Anderson, was submitted on Friday, September 2, court records show.She claims the late change directly impacted the distribution of his fortune, arguing that he was a victim of "elder abuse" in his final days. Ahmos Hassan, described as his agent, and Abraham Geisness, described as his manager, are listed as the respondents. Lisa noted that her late sibling suffered from...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Files For Divorce#Friendship#Cnn#The Rome News Tribune
msn.com

Woman Praised for 'Embarrassing' In-Laws Over Argument at Family Wedding

Commenters praised a woman for "making a scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she could not sit at the family table but instead with the other guests. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Simple_Judy3409, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received more than 7,000 upvotes and 1,500 comments. The post can be found here.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she ‘intended to have an abortion’ before suffering a miscarriage

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Mary Duncan

Marriage crumbles when woman talks in sleep and reveals secret to husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you had suspicions of your wife cheating on you? If there were clues here and there, little things that may or may not add up, but then what if there’s one glaring fact you can’t escape from?

Comments / 0

Community Policy