Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
Tom Hardy to Narrate Sky Nature’s Predators
Actor and producer Tom Hardy is on board to narrate Sky Nature’s upcoming original series Predators, which marks Sky’s first co-production with Netflix. The natural-history series follows five apex predators facing the ultimate test of survival in drastically changing environments across the globe. Produced by True to Nature and Sky Studios, it will launch on Sky Nature and streaming service NOW in December.
‘Dune’ Prequel Series at HBO Max Casts Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson
The “Dune” prequel series at HBO Max from Legendary Television has cast Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson in lead roles, Variety has learned. Officially titled “Dune: The Sisterhood,” the series was ordered at HBO Max in June 2019. The show is set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune” and is based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Per the official logline, the show “follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit” Watson will play Valya Harkonnen and...
World Screen News
WorldScreenings: Studio 100
Increasing its output is a key priority for Studio 100 Media. The company continues to expand its slate of owned and co-produced IPs with various projects, including FriendZSpace, which had a successful launch on ABC Australia and Discovery Kids in LatAm, among others. With Vegesaurs, it is offering a visually striking concept for streaming and broadcast platforms, as well as licensing and merchandising. The show recently sold to the BBC and will launch on CBeebies later this year. A global master publisher agreement is in place with Macmillan Children’s Books, with the first books being released in spring 2023. Then there is SeaBelievers, which has established a genre of eco-tainment and will be showcased at MIPJunior on Sunday, October 16, at 11 a.m. in the main auditorium. The company is also adding new content for some of its key brands, like a second season of 100% Wolf and Mia and me season four.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Electric Entertainment
The Ark, Electric Entertainment’s newest series, centers on a spacecraft that encounters a catastrophic event with more than a year left to reach its target planet. Season two of Leverage: Redemption sees the Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter and the Thief take on a new kind of villain with help from a tech genius and corporate fixer.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Patient’ Episode 8 Release Date and Time on Hulu
'The Patient' Episode 8 will delve further into Alan's relationship with his son as he tries finding a new way to escape. When is its release date and time on Hulu?
World Screen News
Eccho Rights to Take Golden Boy Global
Eccho Rights has added Golden Boy, the latest drama series from OGM Pictures in Turkey, to its slate. From the creators of the hit series My Home My Destiny, The Red Room and Chrysalis, Golden Boy is a classic family drama that tells the story of two sisters whose paths cross with the heir to a family full of betrayal, lies and secrets.
A Charmin Ad Next to an ‘SNL’ Sketch? NBC Says Placement Was ‘Coincidental’
As is the case with most things related to toilet paper, this might get a little messy. An ad for Procter & Gamble’s Charmin toilet tissue ran adjacent last week on Peacock to a “Saturday Night Live” sketch making fun of the product’s long-running ad campaign that features blue bears talking about the benefits of keeping their posteriors clean, and in doing so, sparked a new round of online chatter about how involved advertisers can get in “SNL” content decisions. They typically can’t. NBC says the appearance of the ad next to the skit was “coincidental,” and not put in place at...
'Great British Baking Show' contestants reveal the worst parts about competing on the series
According to Stacey Hart, Ali Imdad, Rav Bansal, Antony Amourdoux, and Tom Hetherington, being on the show was gross and stressful at times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Succession’-Like Fight to Control Sumner Redstone Media Empire Chronicled in First Look at New Book (Exclusive)
Addicted to Succession? Well, here’s the real thing: An explosive new book will spill all about the power struggle to control Paramount. Penned by two acclaimed New York Times reporters — James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams — Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy promises a juicy glimpse behind the scenes of the media empire built by Sumner Redstone, the colorful and cutthroat chairman of ViacomCBS (renamed Paramount in February) who died in 2020 at 97.More from The Hollywood ReporterConstance Wu on Writing Personal Pain Into Her New Book: "I Thought I'd Closed...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: 3Boxmedia International Sales
At MIPCOM, 3Boxmedia International Sales is presenting new episodes of the science and travel series Children of the Stars, which has aired on Nat Geo Mundo, Science et Vie and Smithsonian Channel. Meanwhile, Bees: The Invisible Mechanism “introduces us to the world of pollinators in a unique way,” says Valentín...
World Screen News
Viu South Africa in BBC Studios Volume Deal
BBC Studios has licensed more than 150 hours of content to the Viu streaming platform in South Africa across scripted, docs and kids’ fare. The pact marks the first sale of the BBC Lifestyle South African commission Homegrown Tastes South Africa, a ten-parter from Rapid Blue featuring award-winning chef and TV personality Lorna Maseko. The deal also includes Luther, Orphan Black and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, as well as the animated series JoJo & Gran Gran, among others.
World Screen News
Media Res to Adapt Silvia Park’s Luminous
Media Res, the studio behind the Apple TV+ Korean family saga Pachinko, has secured the rights to develop Silvia Park’s debut sci-fi family drama Luminous as a TV series. Luminous tells the story of three estranged siblings living in a recently reunified Korea, where sentient, sensitive, very-nearly-human robots are a part of daily life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Ramy' Season 3: American dream had rude awakening
Ramy Youssef and co-stars May Calamawy and Laith Nakli discuss Season 3 of the Hulu comedy "Ramy."
Comments / 0