Increasing its output is a key priority for Studio 100 Media. The company continues to expand its slate of owned and co-produced IPs with various projects, including FriendZSpace, which had a successful launch on ABC Australia and Discovery Kids in LatAm, among others. With Vegesaurs, it is offering a visually striking concept for streaming and broadcast platforms, as well as licensing and merchandising. The show recently sold to the BBC and will launch on CBeebies later this year. A global master publisher agreement is in place with Macmillan Children’s Books, with the first books being released in spring 2023. Then there is SeaBelievers, which has established a genre of eco-tainment and will be showcased at MIPJunior on Sunday, October 16, at 11 a.m. in the main auditorium. The company is also adding new content for some of its key brands, like a second season of 100% Wolf and Mia and me season four.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO