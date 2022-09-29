Read full article on original website
RTL Group to Retain M6 Stake
RTL Group has decided to keep its controlling stake in Groupe M6, after having received “several financially attractive offers” for the 48.3 percent shareholding. In mid-September, Groupe Bouygues, RTL Group, Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6 called off their plan to merge Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6. RTL Group has since received a number of offers for its controlling stake. However, the group said it “considers the legal risks and uncertainties to be too high due to the required approval processes from the antitrust and media authorities and the timing for the upcoming license renewal for the main channel, M6.”
Viu South Africa in BBC Studios Volume Deal
BBC Studios has licensed more than 150 hours of content to the Viu streaming platform in South Africa across scripted, docs and kids’ fare. The pact marks the first sale of the BBC Lifestyle South African commission Homegrown Tastes South Africa, a ten-parter from Rapid Blue featuring award-winning chef and TV personality Lorna Maseko. The deal also includes Luther, Orphan Black and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, as well as the animated series JoJo & Gran Gran, among others.
MIPCOM Spotlight: Electric Entertainment
The Ark, Electric Entertainment’s newest series, centers on a spacecraft that encounters a catastrophic event with more than a year left to reach its target planet. Season two of Leverage: Redemption sees the Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter and the Thief take on a new kind of villain with help from a tech genius and corporate fixer.
Are Virtual Influencers the Real Deal?
What happens when a made-up, virtual rapper signs a deal with a major record label? In the case of FN Meka, a digitally rendered Black artist largely controlled by artificial intelligence and non-Black creators, major missteps and public backlash over “digital blackface” quickly led to a fiery end. Within weeks, Capitol Records scrapped his deal, his Instagram went private and most of his TikToks were deleted. The saga resurfaced ongoing conversations about cultural appropriation and racism in AI, given Meka’s use of the N-word and fabricated backstory about his time spent in prison. That the “robot rapper” even received a record...
Fotini Paraskakis Launches New Asian Content Outfit
Fotini Paraskakis, formerly of The Story Lab, is joining forces with Nippon TV alum Shigeko (Cindy) Chino and ex-Discovery Asia chief Arthur Bastings in a new firm focused on Asian content. Empire of Arkadia (EOA) aims to bring Asian-inspired content to the global stage, focusing on key territories such as...
