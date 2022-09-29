RTL Group has decided to keep its controlling stake in Groupe M6, after having received “several financially attractive offers” for the 48.3 percent shareholding. In mid-September, Groupe Bouygues, RTL Group, Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6 called off their plan to merge Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6. RTL Group has since received a number of offers for its controlling stake. However, the group said it “considers the legal risks and uncertainties to be too high due to the required approval processes from the antitrust and media authorities and the timing for the upcoming license renewal for the main channel, M6.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO