Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
Peanuts Worldwide’s Tim Erickson on Brand Management
In 1950, a small number of U.S. newspapers introduced a new comic strip from Charles M. Schulz about a circle of young kids, led by the self-deprecating Charlie Brown, and their trusted beagle friend Snoopy. Over the years, through thousands of syndicated comic strips and a raft of beloved seasonal specials, the Peanuts gang has earned the loyalty of millions of fans across the globe. And new ones are being added every day thanks to a range of initiatives from Peanuts Worldwide, the venture owned by WildBrain, Sony Music Entertainment and Schulz’s family. As the executive VP of the Peanuts Worldwide brand at WildBrain, Tim Erickson is tasked with overseeing this enduring property, including the new shows on Apple TV+, the Take Care with Peanuts initiative and retail partnerships across the globe. Erickson speaks to TV Kids Weekly about the lead-up to Peanuts’ 75th anniversary in 2025, taking a multigenerational approach to managing the brand and being a lifelong fan of Schulz’s best-known creations.
BioMed Realty partners with Babraham Research Campus Limited to expand the Campus and its ecosystem
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- BioMed Realty (“BioMed” or the “Company”), a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, is expanding its footprint at the Babraham Research Campus (“BRC”) following the formation of a joint venture with Babraham Research Campus Ltd to deliver a 40,000 square feet purpose-built building with new fitted laboratory space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221002005038/en/ Source: NORR Architects
Autoblog
CarMax’s huge earnings miss could mean trouble ahead for new-car market
New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles — which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday — suggests trouble ahead for automakers. The resale market often indicates where new-car demand is headed — and CarMax said vehicle sales...
World Screen News
Nicholas Oakley Joins BBC Studios LA Productions
BBC Studios LA Productions has tapped formats veteran Nicholas Oakley as senior VP of unscripted development. In his new role, Oakley will work with the L.A. unscripted team to conceive and develop original content ideas and build domestic and global formats, leveraging his relationships with U.S. buyers to pitch and sell series across the entertainment and factual business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
World Screen News
Killing Eve Producer Sid Gentle Expands Production
Sid Gentle Films, the producers behind Killing Eve, have set up a new development and production arm, Sid Wild, based in Bristol. The first production to film under the Sid Wild label is Rain Dogs, which recently wrapped on its Bristol-based shoot. A BBC/HBO co-production, Rain Dogs is an unconventional love story between a working-class single mum, her 10-year-old daughter and a privileged gay man.
World Screen News
Alisa Bowen Promoted to President of Disney+
Alisa Bowen has been named president of Disney+, after having served as executive VP of global business operations for Disney streaming. In this post, Bowen will build on the flagship streaming service’s reputation as a global destination for premium content. Bowen has led global business operations for Disney’s streaming platforms, including Disney+, since its launch in 2019.
World Screen News
Winsing Animation Teams with bulbKIDZ
China’s Winsing Animation has partnered with Canadian-U.S. entertainment group bulbKIDZ (TuTiTu, NuNi, Alien Baby Sitters) to distribute its programs at MIPCOM Cannes. bulbKIDZ will help expand the global reach of Winsing’s series GOGOBUS, about an AI school bus that can transform into different vehicles, and Team S.T.E.A.M.!, centered on a team of kids who use their STEM-based knowledge to solve problems.
todaysemobility.com
Battle Motors raises $150 Million
Battle Motors, formerly Crane Carrier Company (CCC), completed a Series B investment round with $150 million in new growth capital from a cornerstone global institutional investor. This capital raise follows a $120 million Series A investment round announced in December 2021. “We’ve validated our strategic growth initiatives and the attractive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Two TVs Together?
You might have seen a TV store or media house showing the same content on multiple screens. If you have ever wondered how they do it, it is possible with devices like HDMI Splitter and Chromecast. By connecting two TVs together, you can watch live media content on two TVs...
Comments / 0